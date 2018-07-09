MCSD turning former school into STEAM center; board to vote on name next month

The Muscogee County School District is turning an old school into a site for a new kind of learning.
Renovations are transforming the former Muscogee Elementary School into a STEAM Center, which will provide a venue for activities in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, arts and math for students at all grade levels, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
And thanks to a donation of an undisclosed amount from the W.C. Bradley Company to equip the STEAM Center, the recommended name of the center would honor retired company chairman Steve Butler.
No dollar figures were mentioned during the administration’s presentation to the Muscogee County School Board at its monthly work session Monday evening. District 7 representative Cathy Williams questioned the absence of that information, and superintendent David Lewis said it is too early to determine the cost.
“It’s a work in progress,” Lewis said.
Nonetheless, Victoria Thomas, MCSD’s director of career, technical and agricultural education, showed the board the district’s plan to use all four buildings on the Muscogee Elementary campus for the STEAM Center.
Building 100:
▪ Four office spaces available for partner organizations through memorandums of understanding.
▪ An indoor/outdoor meeting room with roll-up door.
▪ Cafeteria.
▪ Offices.
Building 200:
▪ Pre-K classrooms.
▪ Science labs.
▪ Math labs.
▪ Staff lounge/break room.
▪ Computer lab.
▪ Offices.
Building 300:
▪ Training room.
▪ FIRST LEGO League room.
▪ FIRST LEGO League Jr. room
▪ FIRST Tech Challenge room.
▪ Computer lab.
Building 400:
▪ Four classrooms for Columbus Space Program, available through memorandum ofunderstanding.
▪ MCSD robotics fields.
Thomas said the STEAM Center should help the district expand the number of schools offering robotics teams.
Locating the STEAM Center near the new Spencer High School and the planned Benning Technology Park, one of the Columbus Consolidated Government’s projects funded by a Tax Allocation District, will create beneficial "synergies," Lewis noted.
The STEAM Center is aligned with the vision outlined by the Columbus 2025 strategic plan, created by local business and community leaders. One of the workforce development goals strives to boost the preparation of MCSD students for high-tech jobs and, as a result, hopefully attract more high-tech companies with high-paying jobs.
The STEAM Center is designed for all MCSD students throughout the district as a way to supplement what they are learning in school. When the center is fully operational, the center would accommodate students through field trips, after-school programs and summer programs through partnerships with other organizations. It also would provide professional development for teachers.
In addition to the two science labs, the center is expected to include a hydroponic greenhouse, an open-air garden and drone-assisted farming.
At least one of the three computer labs will be an Apple Mac lab to expose students to the programming language Swift, which is exclusive to the Mac operating system. Mac labs are the industry standard for graphic design, combining art and technology. And at least one of the three labs will include 3-D/virtual reality simulators.
The center will serve as a hub for the school-based robotics teams as students move through the three levels: FIRST LEGO League Jr., FIRST LEGO League and FIRST Tech Challenge.
The math labs could be used for after-school tutoring.
During the 2018-19 school year, the MCSD administration intends to explore the creation of a STEAM-focused pre-K program to be housed in the center.
Because the former Muscogee Elementary School is in District 3, Vanessa Jackson, the board member representing District 3, has the right to recommend the STEAM Center’s name. She proposed naming it after Butler. Per board policy, the board must wait 30 days to allow for public comment before voting on the recommendation.
