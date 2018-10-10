Phenix City Schools full of controversy when he arrived. Now, he’s named state’s best.

Four years after he arrived to lead a school system embroiled in controversy surrounding the previous superintendent’s departure, Randy Wilkes has boosted Phenix City Schools to statewide esteem.
Wilkes was named the Alabama Superintendent of the Year on Wednesday during the School Superintendents of Alabama 2018 Fall Conference at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence.
“I’m very proud of our school system, first and foremost,” Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer in a phone interview while he was driving back home.
Realizing his peers chose to honor him out of the state’s more than 130 superintendents is “very surreal,” Wilkes said. “They’re just as talented and work just as hard. The difference is the people in Phenix City — everyone, from the students and parents, to business and industry, and our employees.”
Since the Phenix City Board of Education hired him in June 2014 from Crenshaw County, the school system raised its graduation rate from 63% in 2013 to 96% in 2017, recorded its highest math and ACT scores in system history and established a reserve of nearly $11 million.
Other signs of progress the school system has made under Wilkes’ leadership include the deployment of 1:1 computer devices to all students in grades 6-12, the development of the $3 million Dyer Family STEM Center, the $4 million Central High School expansion facility, the addition to Sherwood School, the new transportation facility, and the Friends of Phenix City Schools initiative which raised more than $1.1 million for school needs.
Phenix City also had its educational leader named the Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2011. But two years later, the seven-member school board refused to explain why it unanimously voted in a November 2013 called meeting to place Larry DiChiara on administrative leave, abruptly ending his 9½-year tenure. Then, in October 2014, the school board agreed to pay $587,412 to buy out the 4½ years left on DiChiara’s contract, plus the more than $30,000 in legal fees spent on their 11-month-long dispute. The settlement of DiChiara’s breach-of-contract lawsuit prohibits them from publicly discussing the case. DiChiara previously had complained about the city council meddling in school board issues.
“We’re going to have bumps,” Wilkes said. “Progress might not be as fast as we want it to be. But we stay focused, we stay out of politics, and we do reading, writing and arithmetic in a STEM culture.”
Wilkes now is a candidate to be the National Superintendent of the Year, which the American Association of School Administrators will announce during its 2018 national conference, Feb. 14-16 in Los Angeles, after reviewing applications and interviewing four finalists.
“We get to tell our story on the national level,” Wilkes said. “That’s huge. It’s affirmation, but we’re not a finished product. There’s still a lot to do.”
The selection process for Alabama’s award started with nominations by fellow superintendents. Wilkes declined to disclose who nominated him. Superintendents in each of the state’s nine districts voted for their representative to vie for the title. Wilkes was chosen among 21 superintendents as the District 4 winner. A panel of four retired superintendents and the Alabama State Department of Education chief of staff reviewed the applications and interviewed the nine district winners to determine the state winner.
Asked what during his tenure in Phenix City makes him most proud, Wilkes said, “The change of culture in our school system. Yes, graduation rates are up and ACT scores are up, but the mindset of our people has changed, and it’s reflective in what we’re able to do.”
Wilkes described that change of culture and mindset.
“There’s ownership of what we do,” he said. “There’s a difference between ownership and buy-in. With buy-in, you can cash-out anytime. But with ownership, you have skin in the game. So everybody takes hold of the vision and marches in tandem for the common good of the students. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Wilkes explained how it happened here.
“We didn’t stand up at the podium and say, ‘This is your vision.’ It wasn’t top-down. It was, ‘Let’s figure out together where we are and where we want to be.’ The whole team concept might seem corny, but it’s never been about an individual.”
Developing the school system’s team required a deliberate approach.
“When we got to Phenix City — and this is no reflection on anybody but just a statement of what was — we were not a school system; we were a system of schools. Everyone was in a silo and doing their own thing, and it was difficult to measure where we were.”
So the superintendent decided to dive into those silos. For example, he observed an eighth-grade math teacher instructing students how to measure the perimeter of a rectangle — a fourth-grade concept, according to the state standards.
“We collected the math books and told the teachers, ‘You develop your own curriculum based on the standards,’” Wilkes recalled. “Now, every one of our employees is accountable for their actions.
“We had to school some people. We spent over a million dollars of our own money to reteach some teachers. But math took off, and we’re going to make progress in reading real soon.”
The school system is holding students accountable as well, Wilkes said.
“They know what their reading level is now,” he said. “They’re understanding that the responsibility for them to learn is as much theirs as it is ours. There’s been a lot of candid talks with students and parents.”
Conversations with students, parents and teachers have emphasized why learning state standards is important, especially in the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and math.
“We told them three years ago that in 2018, which is now, 70 percent of jobs will be STEM-related,” Wilkes said. “I think it’s 100 percent now.”
In the past year and a half, Wilkes said, he has made more than 150 classroom observations. And if he doesn’t hear the teacher tell the students how the lesson they are supposed to learn is linked to the world outside their classroom, he informs that teacher.
“We’re making learning relevant,” he said.
Asked how he will celebrate his state award, Wilkes joked that the pork skins and Diet Dr Pepper he bought at a convenience store on the way back from Wednesday’s conference would suffice.
Then he added, “I want to celebrate this with the school system in some form or fashion, but I also want this to light a fire underneath them. Now, the target is on Phenix City. So if we don’t continue our student progress, this doesn’t matter.”
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments