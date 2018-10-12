Hurricane Michael rain postpones Columbus Big Read event

The lawn at the Columbus Public Library hasn’t dried out yet from the rain brought by Hurricane Michael, so the free outdoor showing of the movie “True Grit” has been postponed from Friday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Nov. 2, at sundown, the Chattahoochee Valley Libraries has announced.
John Wayne won an Oscar for his portrayal of U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn in the 1969 movie version (Rated G) of “True Grit,” the 1968 novel by Charles Portis.
The movie’s showing at the library, 3000 Macon Road, is a family event billed as the “Chuckwagon Cinema and Readin’ Rodeo,” including games for children and refreshments for sale. And the event is part of the community’s participation in the National Endowment for the Arts annual Big Read celebration and examination of a selected book, which is “True Grit” this year. Those attending the movie will be able to take home a free copy of the novel, while the supply lasts.
Big Read events will be conducted throughout Columbus in October and November. A complete list of events can be found at www.cvlga.org.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
