Mixed results for Columbus area schools on 2018 ACT. Here are the scores.

After two straight years of achieving its highest composite score on the ACT college entrance exam, the Muscogee County School District fell back this year.
MCSD had increased its score the past four consecutive years, from 18.6 in 2014 to 19.7 in 2017 but decreased by 0.3 points to 19.4 in 2018 -- matching its second-highest score since the district started keeping track 13 years ago.
The highest possible ACT score is 36.
Meanwhile, the Georgia state average remained at 21.4, and the national average decreased by 0.2 points, from 21.0 in 2017 to 20.8 in 2018.
Kendrick and Northside are the only MCSD high schools out of nine that improved their ACT composite score. (See chart.)
MCSD’s average score decreased on all four ACT subject tests:
▪ Down 0.2 points in reading, from 20.2 in 2017 to 20.0 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.3 points in English, from 18.9 in 2017 to 18.6 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.5 points in math, from 19.5 in 2017 to 19.0 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.2 points in science, from 19.6 in 2017 to 19.4 in 2018.
The good news in MCSD’s 2018 ACT results, which were released Wednesday, is that more students took the test, increasing from 857 (43 percent of eligible students) in 2017 to 902 (44 percent) in 2018.
“I am pleased with the increasing number of test-takers and the overall upward trend over time,” MCSD superintendent David Lewis said in a news release. “However, we must continue to push students toward challenging coursework in order to prepare them for this and other important assessments as well as post-secondary readiness.”
As opposed to Georgia, where students can choose either exam, Alabama public schools administer the ACT to all of their juniors as an accountability test required by the state.
For example, the 2018 Alabama high school graduating class data includes test records for students who tested during the 2015-16, 2016-17 or 2017-18 academic years, indicated they will graduate in 2018 and who achieved a college reportable composite score. “Only the most recent test record is retained for students who test more than once,” Lee County Board of Education accountability and assessment coordinator Michelle Rutherford told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email.
The 2018 results for the other college entrance exam, the SAT, haven’t been released.
Harris County
Harris County now is the only local public high school with an ACT composite score that isn’t worse than the national average.
That’s because, Harris County has matched the national average. While the national average decreased by 0.2 points, from 21.0 in 2017 to 20.8 in 2018, Harris County’s score increased by 0.1 point, from 20.7 in 2017 to 20.8 in 2018.
Harris County, however, still lags behind the state average of 21.4.
The school district hasn’t released its scores on each of the ACT subject tests.
Chattahoochee County
ChattCo led local schools in ACT improvement, increasing its composite score by 1.8 points, from 18.4 with 12 test-takers in 2017 to 20.2 with 20 test-takers in 2018.
“ChattCo continues to have a growth mindset in all areas of our performance,” principal Sandi Veliz told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “We are pleased to see that the sustainable practices being implemented daily are netting improved achievement for our students.”
The scores improved in all four subject tests:
▪ Up 1.5 points in English, from 17.3 in 2017 to 18.8 in 2018.
▪ Up 0.1 point in math, from 17.9 in 2017 to 20.0 in 2018.
▪ Up 1.2 points in reading, from 18.9 in 2017 to 20.1 in 2018.
▪ Up 1.8 points in science, from 19.2 in 2017 to 21.0 in 2018.
“We are incredibly pleased with the growth of our students in all categories of the ACT,” Veliz said. “In addition to adding a SAT/ACT prep course last year, our teachers have increased the level of rigor being taught in daily lessons and focused learning on anchor standards designed to provide a solid foundation of understanding.”
ChattCo narrowed its gap with the state average, from 3.0 points in 2017 to 1.2 in 2018, but Veliz seeks more improvement.
“What displeases us most about these results is that we are below state level in all categories,” she said. “We will continue our work in the SAT/ACT courses as well as adding intervention time for targeted students in core areas. Additionally, we believe our new vocabulary initiative will support our students as they prepare for the ACT.”
Phenix City
Central’s composite ACT score had the largest decrease among local schools, dropping 0.9 points, from 17.9 with 403 test-takers in 2017 to 17.0 with 409 test-takers in 2018.
“We’re disappointed,” said Phenix City superintendent Randy Wilkes, who last week was named the Alabama Superintendent of the Year for the school system’s accomplishments, including a 0.6-point improvement on the ACT from 17.3 in 2016 to 17.9 in 2017. “We’ve always made changes in our curriculum and instruction to accommodate and make a difference, and we’re striving every day to make a difference, especially in ACT scores. So we will have better results in the future.”
Wilkes explained some of those changes.
“As a whole, the Class of 2018 as juniors did not perform well,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “Therefore, during their senior year, efforts within the school were made to prepare students for the ACT WorkKeys. Students receiving a bronze level status or higher on the WorkKeys exam increased from a baseline of 61% in 2017 to 71% in 2018.”
The WorkKeys is a curriculum designed to improve career readiness.
Also concerning Wilkes are the ‘notable drops” in all the ACT subject tests:
▪ Down 0.8 points in English, from 16.9 in 2017 to 16.1 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.9 points in math, from 17.8 in 2017 to 16.9 in 2018.
▪ Down 1.1 points in reading, from 18.2 in 2017 to 17.1 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.8 points in science, from 18.1 in 2017 to 17.3 in 2018.
“We have revised our continuous improvement plan to include research based teaching strategies to be implemented in all core classrooms,” Wilkes said.
Russell County
Russell County’s composite score decreased by 0.4 points, from 17.7 with 219 test-takers in 2017 to 17.3 with 236 test-takers in 2018.
The score decreased on three of the four ACT subject tests:
▪ Down 0.3 points in English, from 17.0 in 2017 to 16.7 in 2018.
▪ Up 0.2 points in math, from 17.0 in 2017 to 17.2 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.4 points in reading, from 18.1 in 2017 to 17.7 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.9 points in science, from 18.1 in 2017 to 17.2 in 2018.
- Participation in “Strategic Teaching” professional development sessions
- Implementation of ACT Preparation courses for all 11th graders
- Increasing awareness to our students through grade level academic, data-driven assemblies in which students are given past test data and tips for successful test-taking taking
- Offering grade level incentives for students who meet or exceed benchmark
- Offering after-school tutorial sessions which were implemented during the 2017-2018 school year.
“We have a strong instructional leader, principal Shelia Baker, as well as a committed faculty and staff who will embrace this as an opportunity to rise above the challenges,” Coley said. “We have collaborated with faculty and students, analyzed data, and developed a plan of action to improve ACT data for the 2018-2019 school year.”
Smiths Station
Although its composite score dipped by 0.1 point, from 18.5 with 440 test-takers in 2017 to 18.4 with 476 test-takers in 2018, Smiths Station still has the best ACT performance among neighboring east Alabama schools Central and Russell County.
“SSHS scores have remained consistent and overall are less than one point below the state average in each area,” Lee County superintendent Mac McCoy told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “We would like SSHS to continue to improve and surpass the state average.”
The Alabama state average also dipped by 0.1 point, from 19.2 in 2017 to 19.1 in 2018.
In the subject tests, the SSHS scores decreased in two and remained the same in the other two:
▪ Flat in English at 17.7.
▪ Flat in math at 17.8.
▪ Down 0.2 points in reading, from 19.3 in 2017 to 19.1 in 2018.
▪ Down 0.3 points in science, from 18.8 in 2017 to 18.5 in 2018.
“We are never satisfied with our results and always want to get better,” McCoy said. “We continue to emphasize standards-based instruction and the use of formative assessments to address individual student needs.”
MCSD ACT RESULTS
Muscogee County School District high school composite scores on the ACT college entrance exam:
School
2017
|2018
+/-
Carver
17.3
|16.3
-1.0
Columbus
25.6
|25.5
-0.1
Early College
NA
|NA
NA
Hardaway
18.3
|18.0
-0.3
Jordan
16.9
|15.9
-1.0
Kendrick
15.7
|16.2
+0.5
Northside
20.4
|20.9
+0.5
Shaw
17.9
|17.4
-0.5
Spencer
17.1
|17.0
-0.1
MCSD average
19.7
|19.4
-0.3
Georgia average
21.4
|21.4
0
National average
21.0
|20.8
-0.2
Note: For the third straight year, Early College Academy of Columbus isn’t in the GaDOE’s spreadsheet of ACT scores because it again had less than 15 students take the ACT, meaning too few to report. Early College’s average ACT was 18.2 in 2015.
LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT ACT RESULTS
Columbus area school district composite scores on the ACT college entrance exam:
Group
2017
|2018
+/-
Muscogee County
19.7
|19.4
-0.3
Harris County
20.7
|20.8
+0.1
Chattahoochee County
18.4
|20.2
+1.8
Central-Phenix City
17.9
|17.0
-0.9
Russell County
17.7
|17.3
-0.4
Smiths Station
18.5
|18.4
-0.1
Georgia
21.4
|21.4
0
Alabama
19.2
|19.1
-0.1
Nation
21.0
|20.8
-0.2
