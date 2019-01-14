Muscogee County superintendent recommends closing this school to merge with another

If the Muscogee County School Board approves the superintendent’s recommendation, two schools will merge to create a first-of-its kind educational institution in the state.
During the board’s monthly work session Monday night, superintendent David Lewis proposed closing Early College Academy of Columbus and consolidating it with Jordan Vocational High School.
The board is expected to vote on the recommendation during its February meeting. The merger would take effect in time for the 2019-20 school year.
The Jordan High School College and Career Academy would be Georgia’s first “wall-to-wall” college and career academy, Jordan principal Craig Fitts told the board. Although the state has 47 college and career academies since the concept’s inception eight years ago, including in Chattahoochee and Troup counties (Harris County is planning one), Jordan would be the first to include the entire school. So instead of it being a magnet program within the school, all of the students attending Jordan would be in the academy.
As defined by Georgia Senate Bill 161, which then-Gov. Nathan Deal signed in 2011, a college and career academy is a “specialized charter school established by a partnership which demonstrates a collaboration between business, industry and community stakeholders to advance workforce development between one or more local board of education, a private individual, a private organization or a state or local public entity in cooperation with one or more postsecondary institutions.”
Lewis explained to the board his rationale for the recommendation.
When it was founded in 2006, Early College was in the vanguard of Georgia high schools allowing students to earn college credit while pursuing their high school diplomas at the same time. But with dual enrollment now offered at most high schools in the state, including in MCSD, the enrollment at Early College has declined from a high of 181 to 127 this year, including only 25 freshmen.
Because state funding for local schools is tied to enrollment, having fewer students at Early College results in less money for the school. This fiscal year, Early College has generated $599,694 in state funding, but the school’s budgeted expenses are $1,253,551. That amounts to a deficit of $653,857, which MCSD must plug with local dollars.
The projected first-year expenses for a college and career academy at Jordan are $861,622, so the consolidation would save MCSD $391,929 next fiscal year, Lewis said.
In addition to the increased efficiency, the consolidation would allow Early College students to participate in athletics, fine and performing arts and extracurricular activities not offered at Early College, while still being able to take dual-enrollment courses at Columbus State University or Columbus Technical College.
Early College students would have three options if their school closes:
▪ Automatic admission to Jordan, which has about 780 students now and a capacity of 1,300-1,400.
▪ Enrollment at the school assigned to their home’s attendance zone.
▪ Application to a magnet program at another MCSD high school for which they qualify. The original Jan. 18 application deadline would be extended for them, Lewis said.
MCSD has received assurance from the Georgia High School Association that Early College students who choose one of the first two options would receive a transfer waiver and be immediately eligible to compete in interscholastic athletics, Lewis said, instead of sitting out the normally required one year.
Lewis also promised that no Early College staff or faculty members would lose their jobs because of the merger. They would be able to apply for jobs at Jordan or any other MCSD site for which they are certified, he said.
MCSD will conduct two public forums about the consolidation plan: Jan. 29 and Feb. 9 at Jordan, both starting at 6 p.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
