Muscogee County School Board runoff results for District 2: Edmondson leads Steed

The lone runoff election this year for a seat on the nine-member Muscogee County School Board is being decided Tuesday night.
Retired Muscogee County School District teacher Mike Edmondson and Kar-Tunes Car Stereo owner Bart Steed competed to replace on Jan. 1 the District 2 representative, IRS agent John Thomas, who didn’t seek re-election.
With all five precincts in District 2 reporting, plus the early voting results, Edmondson is leading Steed 59 percent to 41 percent, 1,345-944 votes. The only votes yet to be reported are the mail-in absentee ballots. The Ledger-Enquirer hasn’t yet learned how many of those are from District 2.
These are unofficial results, based on Ledger-Enquirer reports from each precinct.
In the early voting totals, Edmondson dominated Steed 300-164. Britt David was the first precinct to post results Tuesday night, with Edmondson barely ahead of Steed, 50-43. St. Peter’s results followed, with Edmondson more than doubling Steed, 115-54. And the candidates tied in the Cornerstone precinct, 178-178. The Wynnbrook precinct was next, with Edmondson edging Steed 232-205. Lastly, St. Mark reported, with Edmondson commanding Steed, 470-300.
Edmondson and Steed emerged from the May 22 nonpartisan general election as the top two finishers in the three-way race. But neither garnered a majority of the votes, forcing the runoff. Edmondson received 47 percent and finished first in all five of the District 2 precincts. Steed received 30 percent and Aflac claims specialist Sheryl Hobbs McCraine 23 percent. Out of 16,052 registered voters in District 2, only 4,323 of them (27 percent) voted in any race during that election and only 3,944 of them (25 percent) voted in the District 2 school board race.
Thomas supported McCraine in the May 22 election. Although neither Edmondson nor Steed asked for his endorsement, Thomas said last week that he planned to vote for Edmondson in the runoff. The Ledger-Enquirer didn’t reach McCraine to determine which candidate she favored.
The board’s four other seats up for election this year were decided May 22:
▪ For the board’s only at-large seat, incumbent Kia Chambers defeated political newcomer Tony McCool.
▪ In District 4, incumbent Naomi Buckner defeated political newcomer Toyia Tucker.
▪ In District 6, incumbent Mark Cantrell defeated political newcomer Eddie Obleton.
▪ In District 8, former board chairman Philip Schley defeated incumbent Frank Myers.
Edmondson, 63, the 1990 MCSD Teacher of the Year, taught Advanced Placement chemistry and physics in MCSD for 33 years, with stints at Spencer, Hardaway and Northside high schools. His other awards include Georgia Secondary Schools Science Teacher of the Year and the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics. He tried to raise money to buy the historic but dilapidated Bibb Elementary School from the MCSD board to establish an “iSTEAM center” for science and arts education. But he couldn’t raise the necessary money before Georgia state rep. Earl Davis bought the property to most likely convert the building into apartments.
Steed, 60, who failed to get into the runoff in the four-way 2014 District 2 race, has 40 years of business experience and has served on several school district advisory or oversight committees, including for alternative education, the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and the College and Career Academy being planned for Jordan Vocational High School.
One of the issues in this race has been whether Steed has a conflict of interest. The Ledger-Enquirer reported March 8 that his Kar-Tunes company has a contract worth an estimated $165,000 to service the heating, ventilation and air conditioning on MCSD buses. But the law allows him to be a candidate and to be elected with such a contract but requires him to relinquish the contract before he would join the board Jan. 1.
Ironically, Edmondson briefly relinquished his part-time job with MCSD when an elections official erroneously told him, he said, that he couldn’t be on the ballot for a school board position while employed by the school district. But county elections director Nancy Boren subsequently notified Edmondson that he indeed could continue as the scheduler for Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts but would have to resign before taking office if he wins the election.
