MCSD says it’s ‘upside down’ on Bibb City school, board votes on sale

Muscogee County School District superintendent David Lewis is recommending the school board sell the dilapidated but historic Bibb Elementary School. Bibb Manufacturing built the school in 1915 for families living in the mill village. It closed in 2001, after the mill shut down. In November, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2018 list of the state’s top 10 “Places in Peril,” and the Bibb City school was No. 2. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

