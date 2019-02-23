Only 20 students qualified for the 2019 Georgia Spelling Bee. One is from Columbus.

A Muscogee County School District student is among 20 in the state who have earned the right to compete in the 2019 Georgia Spelling Bee.
Ryan Tadiparthi, a fifth-grader at Reese Road Leadership Academy, qualified for the state bee by finishing as the runner-up at the Region 6 bee Saturday at Fort Valley State University. He qualified for the region bee by winning the MCSD bee Feb. 6 at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.
Students in grades 4-8 are eligible to compete.
In a phone interview Saturday with the Ledger-Enquirer, Ryan said advancing to the state bee “feels nice, but it would have been better if I got first place.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
After spelling “17 or 18” words correctly, Ryan said, he missed “snuggled” because he misheard it. He spelled “snuggle” instead.
The pronouncer’s microphone, Ryan said, “was echoing. I couldn’t hear properly.”
Although he said the eighth-grade girl who won “got easy words,” Ryan cheered himself up by realizing he still qualified for the state bee.
“The good thing is I competed,” he said, “even though I didn’t win.”
He received “a big trophy and $100” for finishing second in the region, Ryan said.
“I’m proud of myself,” he said, “and I thank my teachers for supporting me and my parents.”
The state bee, sponsored by the Georgia Association of Educators, will be March 15 at the Georgia State University student center, 55 Gilmer St. SE, Atlanta, starting at 11 a.m.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments