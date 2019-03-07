Finalists announced for Muscogee County School District 2019 Teacher of the Year award

Representatives from the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation made surprise visits to three classrooms Thursday to announce the finalists for the Muscogee County School District 2019 Teacher of the Year award.
The finalists are:
▪ Shalon Gillespie, Blackmon Road Middle School, math, grades 7-8.
▪ Dacia Irvin, Baker Middle School, math, grade 6.
▪ Natalie Teasley, Northside High School, chemistry and physics, grades 9-12.
The 57 nominees, one from each MCSD school, were announced Jan. 30. MEEF’s selection committee read their applications and narrowed the candidates to 10 semifinalists, who were announced Feb. 15. The committee interviewed the semifinalists to determine the finalists. Committee members will observed the finalists teaching a lesson before announcing the winner April 25, during MEEF’s annual gala in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
Retired educator Tom Hackett, formerly Columbus State University provost and superintendent of Phenix City Schools, is chairman of this year’s selection committee.
“All the folks we interviewed were outstanding, so it was really difficult for the committee to come down to three,” Hackett said. “There was a lot of discussion, and ultimately we felt these three sort of represented what teachers in Muscogee County are trying to do as far as instruction and improving achievement in children.”
The common denominator among the three finalists, Hackett said, is their passion for teaching.
“They just generated an excitement for the committee members,” he said. “None of the three that were chosen is daunted by today’s education climate.”
Hackett described that climate as challenging teachers to use technology to engage students and educate them for jobs that might not even exist yet.
“The final three are more than up to the task,” he said. “They are finding different ways of reaching each individual student. In any era, that’s the key -- building relationships. And when you have a classroom full of students with different needs and abilities and personalities, that requires commitment and energy.”
The committee also wants the Teacher of the Year to be a compelling public speaker about the profession, Hackett said.
“They need to bring the message to the public as far as what is entailed in teaching,” he said. “These finalists, they live it and breathe it, and they show it.”
Other committee members are: Scott Allen, senior principal and partner of the 2WR architecture firm; Spencer Garrard, lecturer in CSU’s College of Education and Health Professions; Geniece Granville, vice president of Davis Broadcasting; Sheryl Green, the 2015 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Jordan Vocational High School, now an MCSD teacher quality specialist; Shane Larkin, the 2017 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Early College Academy; Stefan Lawrence, the 2016 MCSD Teacher of the Year from Carver High School and now assistant principal at Aaron Cohn Middle School; Marquette McKnight, CEO of Media, Marketing and More and executive director of MEEF; and Jimmy Yancey, retired chairman of Synovus Financial Corp.
MEEF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering educational excellence by focusing on teachers who are innovative and exceptionally effective in their profession. In its 23-year history, the foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million to such educators through financial incentives in the Teacher of the Year, Harvard Fellows, STEM T3 and MEEF Grant programs, as well as the MEEF Endowment Fund.
IF YOU GO
What: Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation annual gala, where the Muscogee County School District 2018 Teacher of the Year nominees will be honored and the winner will be announced.
When: April 25; reception starts at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:45 p.m.
Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
Tickets: $50; on sale March 22 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts box office, 900 Broadway.
Info: Media, Marketing and More, 706-660-9702.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
