MCSD principal will be transferred to fill pending vacancy at another school

One of the pending principal vacancies in the Muscogee County School District will be filled by the transfer of another principal.
Forrest Road Elementary School principal Stephanie Dalton will succeed retiring Blanchard Elementary School principal Dawn Grantham, people familiar with the situation at both schools told the Ledger-Enquirer.
MCSD superintendent David Lewis didn’t respond to the L-E’s questions before deadline.
The L-E reported last month that Grantham and Veterans Memorial Middle School principal Melanie Knight are retiring. MCSD’s personnel report at the Feb. 11 Muscogee County School Board work session listed Knight as retiring in April and Grantham as retiring in June.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Ledger-Enquirer
#ReadLocal
Unlike when MCSD wants to hire a new principal, the superintendent doesn’t need the school board to approve a transfer, so the move wasn’t on this month’s agenda.
Mark Rice, 706-576-6272, @MarkRiceLE.
Comments