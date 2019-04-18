List: What Columbus-area schools are closed, delayed ahead of severe weather threat

Photo Gallery: Wind, rain cause damage in Chattahoochee Valley Severe thunderstorms passed through the Chattahoochee Valley, knocking down trees and causing power outages. The Phenix City Wastewater Treatment Facility also reported heavy damage to a building at the facility. Here's a snapshot of the damages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Severe thunderstorms passed through the Chattahoochee Valley, knocking down trees and causing power outages. The Phenix City Wastewater Treatment Facility also reported heavy damage to a building at the facility. Here's a snapshot of the damages.

With severe weather predicted for the wee hours of Friday morning in the Columbus area — including possibly damaging wind, tornadoes and hail — local school districts have altered their schedules:

Muscogee County: Delayed opening. Students and employees should report to their assigned location 2 hours after the regularly scheduled time. System-wide tests scheduled for Friday are postponed until Monday. Field trips scheduled for Friday are canceled. After-school sports and other extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Breakfast won’t be served. Lunch will proceed with a delayed schedule. Ending times for schools and other MCSD sites will be as regularly scheduled.

Harris County: Delayed opening by 2 hours. Buses will arrive at scheduled stops 2 hours after regular time. Fifth-grade science tests postponed until date to be determined. Breakfast canceled. Lunch will proceed as scheduled. Instructional and duty days will end at normal times. Afternoon buses will run as scheduled. After-school sports and other extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Field trips during the school day will be evaluated based on weather conditions in the morning.

Chattahoochee County: Delayed opening. Classes and morning bus routes will begin 2 hours later than normal.

Phenix City: Schools already scheduled to be closed for Good Friday.

Russell County: Schools already scheduled to be closed for Good Friday.

Lee County: Schools already scheduled to be closed for Good Friday.

Brookstone: Delayed opening. Students should arrive at 9 a.m., faculty at 8:30 a.m.

St. Anne-Pacelli: Already scheduled to be closed for Good Friday.