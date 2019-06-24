MCSD board makes surprise decision on proposed change to school start, end times

Superintendent responds to parent’s criticism of proposed change to school times Virginia Korcha, a mother of Muscogee County School District children, speaks to the Muscogee County School Board during its monthly meeting Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Muscogee County Public Education Center. Superintendent David Lewis responds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Virginia Korcha, a mother of Muscogee County School District children, speaks to the Muscogee County School Board during its monthly meeting Monday, May 20, 2019, in the Muscogee County Public Education Center. Superintendent David Lewis responds.

A month after postponing its vote on the superintendent’s controversial recommendation that would change the times students start and end their school day, the Muscogee County School Board has reached a decision.

And it means a resolution will be delayed even longer.

In a unanimous vote during its monthly meeting Monday night, the board dropped from the agenda the action item that was Superintendent David Lewis’ revised proposal.

It would have extended the elementary school schedule by 15 minutes in the afternoon. It also would have made the middle school day 10 minutes longer, starting 5 minutes earlier and ending 5 minutes later. The high school day would have remained the same amount of time but would have shifted the start and end times 5 minutes later.

But now, the school bell schedules will stay the same for the 2019-20 school year, which begins Aug. 8.

Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1 began Monday’s meeting by asking Lewis to pull his recommendation from the agenda. She said the delay will allow the administration more time for a “more accurate survey” as she noted the survey allowed anyone to submit multiple responses.

Lewis replied by reiterating the proposal was based on feedback from teachers, research and unanimous support from principals, but he agreed to pull his recommendation for now and come back with another one because “the long-term benefit outweighs the expediency.”

Here’s how the proposed schedules compare to the current schedules:

Elementary schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:15 a.m.; classes start at 8 a.m.; classes end at 2:30 p.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:15 a.m.; classes start at 8 a.m.; classes end at 2:45 p.m.

Middle schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.; classes start at 8:50 a.m.; classes end at 3:55 p.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.; classes start at 8:45 a.m.; classes end at 4 p.m.

High schools

▪ Current schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m.; classes start at 8:10 a.m.; classes end at 3:25 p.m.

▪ Proposed schedule: Doors open and breakfast is served at 7:45 a.m.; classes start at 8:15 a.m.; classes end at 3:30 p.m.

New principals

The board unanimously approved the superintendent’s recommendation to promote two assistant principals to fill principal vacancies:

▪ Cheryl Hampel, the assistant principal at Reese Road Leadership Academy, will succeed the retired Renee Tharp as principal of Dawson Elementary School.

▪ Brenda Merritt, assistant principal at Rothschild Leadership Academy, will succeed Sonja Coaxum as principal of Fort Middle School. The L-E reported earlier this month Coaxum was promoted to MCSD’s executive director of special education. Jeanella Pendleton, retired principal of Reese Road, had been the interim director since JoAnn Redden left the position in January for what Lewis called “personal reasons related to family health obligations.”

Superintendent’s contract

The board approved an amended contract with Lewis. The document wasn’t available to the public Monday, but the L-E has requested a copy.

