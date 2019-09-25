Harris County High School principal has retired. Here’s what’s next for the school

A look inside The HOPE Center in Harris County A look inside The HOPE Center which will house Harris County School District's Social Work Department. La Chandra Brundage, a social worker with the Harris County School District, talks about what the center will offer the community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A look inside The HOPE Center which will house Harris County School District's Social Work Department. La Chandra Brundage, a social worker with the Harris County School District, talks about what the center will offer the community.

Todd Stanfill has retired unexpectedly as Harris County High School principal. The school board has appointed an acting principal and hired an assistant principal/athletics director.

Stanfill left the position “due to a family medical situation,” the Harris County School District announced in a news release Wednesday.

The Harris County Board of Education has approved superintendent Roger Couch’s recommendation to appoint assistant principal Donna Patterson as acting principal and hire Bryce Robinson as assistant principal/athletics director.

Stanfill was the athletics director for the Muscogee County School District when he was hired as HCHS principal in December 2015. In September 2018, the Phenix City Council appointed him to its school board.

Patterson has been an HCHS assistant principal since 2011.

Robinson is returning to the same position he held at HCHS from 2004-14. He most recently was a teacher and athletics director in the Thomaston-Upson County School System.

He fills the vacancy left by the death of Danny Durham in August 2018. HCHS teacher Mike Arsenault had been handling those duties on an interim basis.