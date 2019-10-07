“She is the right person to lead.” Columbus Technical College names new president

SHARE COPY LINK

Columbus Technical College has a new president.

Martha Ann Todd, who has been serving as Columbus Tech’s interim president since Lorette Hoover retired July 1, was appointed to the permanent position, according to a news release from the Technical College System of Georgia.

Todd was appointed by TCSG Commissioner Matt Arthur. The state board approved her appointment October 3. .

“Martha Ann has 40 years of experience in education and has held a range of leadership roles at the school, district and state levels,” Arthur said in the news release. “She is the right person to lead Columbus Technical College and reaffirm the college’s mission to develop a skilled workforce for business and industry in the region.”

Columbus Technical College has an annual student enrollment of about 6,000 in a service area that includes Muscogee, Harris, Talbot, Stewart, Quitman, and Chattahoochee counties, according to its website.

Todd was TCSG’s deputy commissioner for adult and technical education before taking on he role at Columbus Tech.

Her previous jobs include executive director of the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, assistant superintendent of Meriwether County Schools and associate superintendent for teacher and leader effectiveness with the Georgia Department of Education.

“I am honored to be chosen as Columbus Technical College’s next president,” Todd said in the news release. “I want to thank the commissioner and the state board for their support as we work together to create more educational opportunities for people in our service delivery area as well as build a pipeline of skilled talent for business and industry.”

Todd earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University, a master’s degree from Columbus State University and a specialist’s degree from Georgia College & State University.