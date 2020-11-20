New principal named for Phenix City school; all system employees awarded COVID-19 bonus

A Phenix City school has a new leader.

Julie Norden, coordinator of preschool services for Phenix City Schools, was appointed principal of Westview Elementary School when the school board approved superintendent Randy Wilkes’ recommendation during Thursday night’s meeting.

Norden has been Westview’s acting principal since Tavis Richardson resigned last month without a public explanation.

In July 2018, Norden was appointed to the preschool coordinator position. She was appointed assistant principal of South Girard School in In June 2016.

According to her resume, Norden has been working for PCS since 2015, when she was hired as a reading intervention and media specialist at Meadowlane Elementary School.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Norden was library coordinator for the Temple (Texas) Independent School District from 2014-2015 and a media specialist there from 2013-15. She was a librarian and response to intervention coordinator for the Salado (Texas) Independent School District from 2008-13, a librarian and technology coordinator for Baldwin County Schools in Robertsdale, Alabama, from 2003-2008, a computer applications teacher for the Archdiocese of Mobile in Elberta, Alabama, from 2000-2003 and a fourth-grade teacher for Carteret County Schools in Newport, North Carolina, from 1994-1995.

According to her resume and Facebook page, she earned a doctorate in education from Auburn University, a master’s degree in educational administration from Texas A&M University Central Texas-Killeen, a master’s degree in library media from the University of South Alabama and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Auburn. She graduated from McGill Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile.

Employee bonuses

Also during Thursday night’s meeting, the board approved the superintendent’s recommended resolution to award each full-time employee $600 and each part-time employee $300 for “outstanding commitment and performance” during the COVID-19 pandemic.