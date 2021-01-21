AL has nearly 1,500 public schools. 3 in Phenix City are among most improved, report says

Phenix City has three of the 25 most improved schools in Alabama, according to a state list released Thursday.

Meadowlane, Ridgecrest, and Westview elementary schools are among those honored for high performance or exemplary improvement under the Legislative School Performance Recognition Program.

The program rewards public schools based on a grading system. To receive this designation, schools must be ranked in the top 25 for highest performance or among the 25 schools with the greatest increase in total points earned over the past two years. Alabama has 1,474 public schools.

Honored schools will receive $5,000.

This recognition joins others Phenix City Schools has received for improvement the past several years:

PCS was the state’s most improved system in 2019, when it soared from a C to an A on the report card and each of its 11 schools demonstrated improvement in every major category, according to the Alabama State Department of Education’s assessment.

PCS superintendent Randy Wilkes was named the Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2018 for the school system’s improvement in multiple areas.