Columbus elections director will propose plan to fill open school board seat. What to know

Muscogee County School Board candidate Mike Edmondson waves to passersby along River Road as voters go to the polls during the last day of the 2018 runoff election against Bart Steed for the District 2 seat. rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

The special election to determine who will replace the late Mike Edmondson on the Muscogee County School Board would be June 15 if the elections board approves the director’s proposal.

Edmondson was the District 2 representative on the nine-member school board when he died from cancer Feb. 10.

Nancy Boren, the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration director, shared with the Ledger-Enquirer what she expects to recommend to the elections board during its March 4 meeting. She plans to ask the elections board to vote on approving the following schedule to fill the school board’s vacancy:

April 6-8 for the possible dates that candidates can register to qualify on the ballot.

May 17 for the voter registration deadline.

May 24 for the first day of early voting in the City Services Center and the first day to issue mail-in ballots.

June 11 for the last day to request a mail-in ballot.

June 15 for in-person voting at the five voting precincts in District 2: Britt David, Cornerstone, St. Mark, St. Peter and Wynnbrook. The elections board will be identifying a new location for the St. Mark precinct, Boren said.





State law requires the elections board to set a special election date within 30 days of when the vacancy was created. The election can’t be conducted less than 29 days from the date of that decision.

Elections are authorized to be scheduled only on certain dates. The next available date is March 15, but that wouldn’t provide enough time for candidates to qualify and for the election to be prepared and conducted, Boren said. The next available date is June 15. The other options this year are in September and November.

Edmondson won the 2018 runoff against Bart Steed for the District 2 seat after incumbent John Thomas didn’t run for re-election.