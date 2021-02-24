Phenix City superintendent finalist for job in another district: ‘I need to continue to grow’

Phenix City Schools superintendent Randy Wilkes is among five finalists to be the next superintendent of Hoover City Schools.

The other finalists, according to the Hoover Sun, are:

Michael Barber, retired superintendent of Pell City Schools.

Autumm Jeter, superintendent of Bessemer City Schools.

Bart Reeves, superintendent of Satsuma City Schools.

Holly Sutherland, superintendent of Haleyville City Schools.

Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer his interest in the Hoover job is about a new opportunity and not dissatisfaction in Phenix City.

“It’s important to be in the right place at the right time, continuing the work that I have been given to do,” he said. “… I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here and will continue to enjoy my time here.”

The L-E didn’t reach Phenix City Board of Education chairwoman Florence Bellamy for comment before publication. The board met Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s contract.

With around 14,000 students and two high schools, Hoover is approximately twice the size of Phenix City’s school system.

“For me personally, I need to continue to grow,” Wilkes said. “We’ve accomplished a great deal here, and I think there’s still a great deal to be accomplished. On the other end, Hoover has got some things they would like to see accomplished as well. … I’ve learned a great deal here, and I want to continue to develop students and adults alike.”

Asked whether he would consider a counter offer to remain in Phenix City if the Hoover board selects him, Wilkes said, “I’m willing to listen.”

Wilkes was named the Alabama Superintendent of the Year in 2018 after the PCBOE hired him in June 2014 from Crenshaw County. In four years, PCS raised its graduation rate from 63% in 2013 to 96% in 2017, recorded its highest math and ACT scores in system history and established a reserve of nearly $11 million.

While discussing the PCS plan for expanding schools last month, Wilkes told the L-E, “We always have room for improvement. We’re not satisfied. But all the major data points, whether it’s graduation rate, amount of scholarships, most improved school district in the state of Alabama on the last report card we had, receiving an A, that bodes well for the efforts of every child, every parent, every teacher, administrator, staff member in our school district. It’s been a long but enjoyable process.”