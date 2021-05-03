Education

$41.5 million in upgrades coming to MCSD schools. Here are the development plans.

The transformation of public school buildings in Columbus took another step forward with the Muscogee County School Board’s approval of contracts and budgets for nine projects totaling $41.5 million, funded mostly by a local sales tax.

Last year, Columbus voters renewed the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that will last for five years or until $189 million is collected, whichever comes first.

The Muscogee County School District plans to upgrade each of its 60 buildings, which include schools and other facilities, in some way with ESPLOST money. During its April 19 meeting, the board approved the following contracts and budgets recommended by superintendent David Lewis:

New elementary school

Middle school fields

College and Career Academy

Jordan Vocational High School

Mathews Elementary School

Forrest Road Elementary School

Columbus High School

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Hannan Magnet Academy and Kendrick High School

Mark Rice
Ledger-Enquirer staff writer Mark Rice covers education and other issues related to youth. He also writes feature stories about any compelling topic. He has been reporting in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley for more than a quarter-century. He welcomes your local news tips and questions.
