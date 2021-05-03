$41.5 million in upgrades coming to MCSD schools. Here are the development plans.

The transformation of public school buildings in Columbus took another step forward with the Muscogee County School Board’s approval of contracts and budgets for nine projects totaling $41.5 million, funded mostly by a local sales tax.

Last year, Columbus voters renewed the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) that will last for five years or until $189 million is collected, whichever comes first.

The Muscogee County School District plans to upgrade each of its 60 buildings, which include schools and other facilities, in some way with ESPLOST money. During its April 19 meeting, the board approved the following contracts and budgets recommended by superintendent David Lewis:

New elementary school

Will be constructed behind Dawson and merge Dawson with St. Marys.

Total budget: $25 million ($20 million construction; $1.24 million architecture and engineering; $460,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $100,000 survey and testing; $2 million contingency; $600,000 demolition of Dawson if required; $600,000 demolition of St. Marys if required).

Funding: 2020 ESPLOST.

Awarded contract to Hecht Burdeshaw Architects of Columbus.

Estimated completion: August 2023.

Middle school fields

First phase: Upgrades at Baker, East Columbus and Rothschild.

Scope: New scoreboards, goalposts, soccer goals, bleachers and any necessary field and irrigation repairs.

Total budget: $998,175 ($858,175 construction; $40,000 architecture and engineering; $20,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $80,000 contingency).

Funding: 2020 ESPLOST.

Awarded contract to EMC Engineering Services of Columbus.

Estimated completion: August 2021.

College and Career Academy

Enhance program at Jordan Vocational High School.

Total budget: $3 million ($2.45 million construction; $170,000 architecture and engineering; $175,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $5,000 survey and testing; $200,000 contingency).

Funding: 2020 ESPLOST.

Awarded contract to Hecht Burdeshaw Architects of Columbus and Pound Construction of Columbus.

Estimated completion: January 2023.

Jordan Vocational High School

Renovation and modification, including front entrance security, painting, floors, ceilings, lighting and technology upgrades.

Total budget: $1,469,000 ($400,000 construction; $50,000 safety and security for main hall entry access control; $760,000 technology improvements; $29,000 architecture and engineering; $200,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $30,000 contingency).

Awarded contract to Hecht Burdeshaw Architects of Columbus and Pound Construction of Columbus.

Estimated completion: Summer 2022.

Mathews Elementary School

Add four classrooms, renovate and install new cooler/freezer.

Total budget: $1.67 million ($1.5 million addition; $1.185 million; $97,200 cooler/freezer).

Funding: 2020 and 2015 ESPLOSTs.

Awarded contract to Neal, Kendust & Murray Architects of Columbus.

Estimated completion: January 2022.

Forrest Road Elementary School

Repair eroded area around playground and rebuild and install retention ponds to capture and redirect water flow.

Total budget: $170,000.

Funding: Local capital projects.

Awarded contract to Never Fail of Phenix City.

Estimated completion: August 2021.

Columbus High School

Upgrade exterior.

Total budget: $2,317,400 ($840,000 construction; $400,000 renovation; $50,000 safety and security for main hall entry access control; $650,000 technology improvements; $80,000 architecture and engineering; $200,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $20,000 survey and testing; $77,400 contingency).

Funding: 2020 and 2015 ESPLOSTs.

Awarded contract to Neal, Kendust & Murrary Architects of Columbus.

Estimated completion: January 2022.

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Expand band room.

Total budget: $1,563,000 ($400,000 construction; $400,000 renovation; $50,000 safety and security for main hall entry access control; $390,000 technology improvements; $60,000 architecture and engineering; $200,000 furniture, fixtures and equipment; $7,000 survey and testing; $56,000 contingency).

Funding: 2020 and 2015 EPLOSTs.

Awarded contract to Barnes Gibson Partners Architects of Columbus.

Estimated completion: January 2022.

Hannan Magnet Academy and Kendrick High School

Replace HVAC systems.

Total budget: $4,206,934.

Funding: 2020 ESPLOST.

Awarded contract to Peach Engineering of Columbus.

Estimated completion: March 2022.