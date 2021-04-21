Will MCSD keep virtual classes next school year? Superintendent announces decision

The Muscogee County School District is planning for what the superintendent calls a full return to campuses for in-person classes next school year, though there could be some exceptions.

Superintendent David Lewis made the announcement during Monday night’s school board meeting. The decision is based on advice from the Columbus medical experts who have been advising him during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“They concur that we should plan to return in the fall, at this point, for full in-person with minimal virtual,” he told the board. “We’re going to have some restricted provisions for virtual (classes) for some students who may be medically fragile or have situations that may dictate that they need virtual. But, by and large, we expect a full in-person return in the fall, so people can plan accordingly.”

No board members spoke for or against the decision during the meeting. Board chairwoman Pat Hugley Green of District 1 told the Ledger-Enquirer that she is glad the superintendent announced his decision this early to allow families and employees to prepare. But she cautioned against relaxing coronavirus protocols away from school.

“Hopefully, we will continue to remain vigilant over the summer, the next few months, and continue following the CDC guidelines,” she said. “I hope we don’t take this as, ‘Hooray, it’s gone.’ We need to be diligent about it and intentional about continuing to practice mitigation during the pandemic.”

All of which is even more reason to get vaccinated, Green said.

“It’s so we can focus on coming together while we’re mitigating the spread,” she said. “COVID is still out there. The numbers are better, but not nearly where they need to be. We need to be mindful of that.”

The L-E did not immediately reach Lewis to find out more information about the decision and whether mitigation protocols, such as wearing masks and social distancing, and COVID-19 vaccines would be required for students and employees to participate in the full return to in-person classes.

Green, however, said she thinks the protocols would depend on the level of coronavirus in Columbus when schools reopen in August. As for whether MCSD would require COVID-19 vaccines, Green said she isn’t aware of such a discussion, but she doesn’t think it would happen.

“I can’t imagine requiring it,” she said. “But even if it were, parents still can opt out for different reasons, like for the vaccines that are required right now.”

Georgia law allows parents to submit an affidavit expressing their religious reason for not having their child vaccinated.

But the state does have a new vaccine requirement: Before the 2021-22 school year, all students entering or transferring into 11th grade will need a meningococcal booster shot (MCV4) unless their first does was received on or after their 16th birthday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Lewis noted Monday was the first day of the nationwide extension of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, now allowing anyone at least 16 years old to get the shots.

He also encouraged students to attend the new summer school program, whether it’s to recover any learning losses during the pandemic or a chance to receive enrichment in math and literacy — or a free opportunity for parents to have supervised activities for their children.

“We’ve removed all the barriers, as far as providing meals, transportation,” he said. “It should be a very engaging, camp-type approach.”