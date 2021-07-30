2 Columbus area schools on Georgia list for most academic progress with low-income students

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two schools in the Columbus area are among the 157 in Georgia identified as making the most academic progress while educating students from low-income families.

Wynnton Arts Academy in Muscogee County and Park Elementary School in Harris County are on the list of 2021 Reward Schools announced by the Georgia Department of Education.

Reward Schools are among the 5% of Title I schools in Georgia with the most improvement on the state’s standardized tests during the latest two years of assessments. Because the tests weren’t administered during the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Reward Schools were determined by data from the previous two years.

“While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support and resources they need to continuously improve, it is incredibly important that we also recognize and celebrate when schools are doing well,” GaDOE superintendent Richard Woods said in a news release. “I wish to congratulate the staff and students of this year’s Reward Schools. During a time of challenges, they have worked hard, and they have succeeded.”

Schools with at least 40% of their students from low-income families are eligible to use federal funding under Title I of the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act to operate schoolwide programs that help the lowest-achieving students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The USDOE definition of a low-income family depends on the number of people in the household. The threshold for a four-person unit is $39,750.

How they became Reward Schools

Wynnton, comprising 417 students in grades K-5, improved its grade on the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement report card from a D to a C, increasing its College and Career Ready Performance Index score from 63.7 to 76.9 on the 100-point scale. GOSA determined 92% of Wynnton’s students were considered economically disadvantaged.

“We are incredibly proud of the academic accomplishments that our students have demonstrated over the past several years,” Wynnton principal Jackie Mumpower, who was promoted from assistant principal when Carolyn Mull retired this summer, told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email. “… Our teachers and support staff work together to keep the focus on improving student learning. They continually analyze student data to inform instruction, and they provide engaging, relevant and meaningful learning experiences.”

Wynnton’s scores on the Georgia Milestones Assessment System increased by 11% in science and 6% in English language arts, Mumpower said.

“Our school-wide focus has been on improving literacy in all grades,” she said. “We know that a solid foundation in literacy will help students become successful in other content areas.”

Mumpower added, “Our fine arts team also incorporates content standards into our grade level performances so students have multiple opportunities to learn through drama, dance, music and art.”

Park, comprising 468 students in grades K-4, improved its grade on the GOSA report card from a D to a B, increasing its CCRPI score from 65.2 to 81.4. GOSA determined 56% of Park’s students were considered economically disadvantaged.

“Park faculty, staff and students are to be commended for yet another prestigious designation,” Park principal Allyson Douthit told the L-E in an email.

Among the “vigilant implementation of other district programs,” Douthit said, Park’s daily use of guided reading has contributed to the academic improvement.

Guided reading is an instructional approach that involves a teacher working with a small group of students with similar reading behaviors and levels.