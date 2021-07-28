Education

Chattahoochee County updates COVID mask policy based on latest CDC guidance

A second school district in the Columbus area has changed its mask policy in advance of the 2021-22 school year.

The Chattahoochee County School District switched from optional to mandatory face coverings Wednesday afternoon for everyone inside ChattCo schools, superintendent Kristie Brooks told the Ledger-Enquirer, based on the new guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.

ChattCo’s decision came just several hours after Wednesday morning’s news release from the Muscogee County School District, which also changed its mask policy from optional to mandatory for everyone inside its schools.

