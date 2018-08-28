Shaw High student had never been to a restaurant of ‘this caliber’ — a teacher changed that

I’ll call him David. I’ve always liked that name ever since I learned about the shepherd boy fighting against a giant. The name David seems appropriate in retelling the story of a particular young man from Shaw High School.
The story starts at Raider Camp four years ago. David was a senior and had worked hard to become vice president of his class. He and several classmates volunteered to help with a transition summer camp for incoming ninth graders. David took his role as a mentor seriously and became a big support to young freshmen facing high school for the first time.
And as a thank-you for their assistance, several Raider Camp facilitators from the faculty took the student volunteers to a local restaurant for lunch.
At the table, David scoured the menu. He finally leaned toward one of his teachers and asked, “What do I order? I’ve never been to a restaurant of this caliber.” It was Chili’s. Nothing special or exotic or even pricey. Nothing unlike the many other family restaurants we probably frequent every Sunday after church. But for David, a restaurant of “this caliber” was a new experience.
Now, I don’t know all the details of David’s past, nor the circumstances he faced growing up. But I do know that when he was a younger sophomore in high school, his English teacher noticed him. Noticed that he was retreating. Noticed that something had shifted in the young man’s heart. She acknowledged that either she needed to step in and help him fight, or he would cower to whatever giants he was facing.
And so she did. And David fought, and he won. And he got to the place where he was sharing the table with appreciative teachers at Chili’s.
“Get whatever you want, David.” That was the response. Sky’s the limit. Price is not an issue. Try something new. Have a steak…and some shrimp. Whatever your heart’s desire, David, get it.
That dinner was four years ago, and now David has a college degree — thanks in part to a group of Raider teachers who showed David how to fight and win, and then have a nice dinner.
I got wind of this seemingly simple story because I overheard a phone conversation between David and one of his former teachers. It seems David now wants to be a teacher. He wants to take a step back and receive the necessary training to teach.
My gut tells me David wants to help kids fight their Goliaths. I get a feeling that David wants to introduce some students to new menus. Take them to dinner at Applebee’s or Red Lobster. Sit with them in their new experiences and say to them, “Get whatever you want.” And then watch them devour the fresh opportunities.
Yeah, I bet that’s why David wants to get into a classroom.
But, David’s story isn’t all that simple, if you think about it. At one point in his life, I’m sure David dug down deep in his pockets only to find a few measly pebbles. Maybe he asked, “What kind of victory can I win with these rocks?” Then a teacher spoke to his inner most faith, and responded, “Get whatever victory you want.” And he did.
So, be a faith-speaker. Change a child’s perspective of what’s in his pocket and then take him to dinner.
Comments