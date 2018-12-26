See what the 12th grade teacher got on the 12th day of Christmas

On this day-after-Christmas, most of us are enjoying some much needed rest, fellowship with our families, and sweet indulgences from the dessert table. The return line in Walmart might be bustling, but for majority of our great city, we’re lounging in new PJs, watching young ones play with what Santa brought.
But before the decorations get shoved back up in the attic, before we hug our loved ones goodbye, and before we head to Hobby Lobby for 75% off Christmas cards, let’s pause to remember the hundreds of teachers recuperating from a long semester serving our children - individuals who are visioning way more than just dancing sugar plums in their heads. Imagine with me what the iconic Christmas carol might sound like to the public school teacher living down the street:
For the first grade reading teacher, the school board gave to her, a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the second grade PE teacher, the school board gave to her, more time at lunch and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the third grade writing teacher, the school board gave to him, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the fourth grade science teacher, the school board gave to her, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the fifth grade mathematics teacher, the school board gave to him, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the sixth grade history teacher, the school board gave to her, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the seventh grade music teacher, the school board gave to him, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the eighth grade special-ed teacher, the school board gave to her, help with the class size, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the ninth grade fine arts teacher, the school board gave to her, two weeks at Spring Break, help with the class size, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the 10th grade vocational teacher, the school board gave to him, free lunch delivery, two weeks at Spring Break, help with the class size, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the 11th grade milestone teacher, the school board gave to her, guaranteed jeans on Friday, free lunch delivery, two weeks at Spring Break, help with the class size, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
For the 12th grade econ teacher, the school board gave to her, two planning periods, guaranteed jeans on Friday, free lunch delivery, two weeks at Spring Break, help with the class size, four days in a work week, less student testing, more in the bank, coffee at breaks, less headaches, more time at lunch, and a lifetime membership to a spa.
So with that … happy holidays, everyone, and especially restful wishes to my fellow teachers.
Sheryl Green is a secondary educator in Columbus, Georgia. Email her at sherylgreen14@yahoo.com.
