Police dog attacks officer on a call. Another officer had to kill it, Texas cops say

A Texas police dog serving an arrest warrant with officers Friday at a Waco, Texas, home suddenly turned and bit his handler, forcing another officer to fatally shoot the dog, KWTX reported.

“The dog could’ve killed him,” witness Larry Dobbins said, according to KXXV. “I agree what he had to do (to) the dog. He didn’t want to but it happened.”





The officers and K9 were with U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant at a North Waco home at 12:30 p.m. Friday when the Belgian Malinois turned on its handler, reported the Waco Tribune-Herald.





“At that point, another officer on scene was forced to put down the canine to save the officer,” Officer Garen Bynum said, according to the publication.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Initial reports said the dog bit the officer on the hand, but KWTX reported the dog bit him in the groin near his femoral artery.





The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries, reported KXXV. A SWAT team later raided the house but did not find the person whom police were seeking, according to the station.

Police did not name the officers or K9 involved, reported KXXV.

On Sept. 1, a Columbus, Ohio, officer shot and killed his K9 partner, also a Belgian Malinois, after it attacked him during a training exercise, McClatchy previously reported.





“Benzi was more than Officer Carter’s K9 partner,” Columbus police wrote on Twitter at the time. “He was a member of the Carter family. They are all in our healing prayers during this difficult time.”

In July 2001, a Waco police officer shot and killed his K9 partner when the dog attacked another officer who had come up on it from behind, reported the Waco Tribune-Herald.