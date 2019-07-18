Mom left son in hot car while she met with child welfare investigators, Indiana cops say

Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As scorching temperatures arrive with summer, it’s important to know the inside of a car can climb to deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. A recent report concluded 52 children lost their lives in hot cars in 2018 – a record number.

An Indiana mother is accused of leaving her son in a hot car — while she was in a two-hour meeting about her newborn baby’s welfare, media outlets reported.

Police say Jennifer Ost, 27, gave birth to a baby boy last week and took him out of the hospital against the advice of doctors, WXIN reported. The Milroy woman met with an Indiana Department of Child Services employee and a social worker during a doctor’s appointment for the newborn about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indianapolis TV station.

About two hours later, someone called 911 to report that a boy was inside a car in the parking lot of the doctor’s office as the temperature approached 86 degrees, according to WRTV. Police say they responded to find a boy climbing back and forth in a vehicle with all the windows closed, the Indianapolis TV station reported.

The boy was “extremely wet from sweating,” police said, according to WRTV.

The police looked up who owned the vehicle and took the child inside the doctor’s office, where they realized he belonged to Ost, according to The Herald Bulletin.

Both the children were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to The Herald Bulletin. Ost was charged with felony neglect of a dependent, the newspaper reported.