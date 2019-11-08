7-year-old stops sex offender touching little sister at McDonald’s, Oklahoma cops say

A registered sex offender is accused of following a brother and sister into a McDonald’s bathroom and touching the girl, Oklahoma police say.

He ran off when the 3-year-old girl’s older brother stopped him, police say.

Austin Scott Kelly, who apparently didn’t know the siblings, went into the restroom after the children on Oct. 25, according to an Owasso Police Department news release. They were unaccompanied.

When they were out of sight from others, Kelly is accused of touching the girl on the vagina in a bathroom stall, police said. Then her 7-year-old “interrupted” Kelly, who immediately left, police said.

Police learned about the allegations the next morning and started investigating. They identified Kelly as a suspect and found him Wednesday at his job, which is nearby the McDonald’s, police said.

Kelly, 26, is a registered sex offender from Tennessee, WZTV reported. He was charged with attempting to rape a child in 2009, according to the state’s sex offender registery.

In Oklahoma, Kelly was charged with lewd acts with a child, police said.