Georgia singer channels Bette Midler, bringing ‘American Idol’ judges to their feet

“Idol” contestant Willie Spence brought the judges to their feet with his version of Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings” before performing a duet with Katharine McPhee. Screengrab from American Idol / YouTube

“American Idol” contestant Willie Spence was met with applause and misty eyes after his stellar performance Sunday night.

The south Georgia native also earned a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katie Perry after his soulful rendition of “Wind Beneath My Wings” by Bette Midler, according to videos posted online.

Later, Spence was joined by actress and “Idol” alum Katharine McPhee for a duet. The pair brought down the house with their version of Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer,” a performance Perry said gave her goosebumps all over.

“It really showcased your voice and the different levels ... that you have within you,” she told Spence. “So I think to win this, it’s about ... those amazing classic songs that other powerhouses sing that show that you are also a powerhouse.”

The 21-year-old dedicated the performance of Midler’s song to his late grandfather who died from COVID-19 earlier this year and said the song was family favorite while growing up in Douglas, a small rural town about 60 miles northwest of Valdosta.

“I would’ve never thought that I would lose my grandfather,” Spence said. “This has really been one of the hardest times of my life. I’m gonna always remember what he told me; he told me to never give up. And I will never give up.”

“My grandfather is still my hero to this day, and I just know he’s watching and smiling down,” he added.

Spence, 21, recently earned a spot in the competition’s Top 24 after surviving back-to-back elimination nights last week.

Richie called Sunday’s performance “mesmerizing” and praised Spence for finding a sound that was all his own.

“Every time you come with another character, another song, I say, ‘He can’t sing that song,’ “ the Commodores alum said. “[But] you not only make that song, you make it your own song. That’s the quality of a true superstar.”

Bryan was equally in awe of Spence’s vocal talents, saying he was “in love” with the singer’s command of the stage and “the place it comes from.”

“Idol” performances will continue Monday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time as the remainder of the Top 24 take the stage.