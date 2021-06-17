Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

The Los Feliz home where Charles Manson’s followers savagely killed the LaBiancas has finally sold after spending months on the California real estate market.

The house, which was owned by paranormal investigator Zak Bagans according to the New York Post, sold for a discounted $1.875 million.

Bagans originally put the house on the market for $2.2 million last year.

FILE - In this 1969, file photo, Charles Manson is escorted to his arraignment on conspiracy-murder charges in connection with the Sharon Tate murder case. (AP Photo/File) AP

The two-bedroom home was the famous site where Manson instructed his “family” — a group of individuals radicalized by Manson’s teachings – to murder Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, one night after they killed actor Sharon Tate and four others in August 1969.

The listing on Realtor.com didn’t mention the grisly crime scene.

“This is an ideal opportunity,” the listing says of the property. “Classic, 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story pool home with breathtaking, unobstructed front and back views and an infamous history. Sitting on a huge 31, 000 plus square-foot lot, this property has tremendous upside potential as the lot size is truly rare for the pristine location. Prime pocket north of the Rowena Reservoir. Featuring front views of the Silver Lake hills and Downtown Los Angeles, while the backend of the property shares views of Griffith Park, Glendale, and the majestic San Gabriel Mountains.”

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is spread out over 1,655 square feet and is surrounded by nature for an abundance of privacy. It’s also minutes away from Griffith Park Observatory and Silver Lake.