Sandra Davis confirmed as new Clerk of Council after audit called for new hire

Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh will serve another two-year term as mayor pro-tem and a new Clerk of Council was introduced Tuesday during Mayor Berry “Skip” Henderson’s first official meeting.
During votes to consider the positions of mayor pro tem, Clerk of Council and the deputy clerk, the 10-member council voted unanimously to re-elect Pugh to officiate at meetings and perform other duties when Henderson is unavailable and Sandra Davis will fill the seat formerly held by longtime clerk Tiny Washington.
The new clerk’s first day is Jan. 14, she said. Council also unanimously selected deputy Lindsey Glisson for another a two-year term under Davis.
Changes were suggested after an audit released Aug. 14 uncovered missing contracts, minutes and some ordinances not properly updated. Hunter, a former deputy under Washington, was selected by a City Council Sub Committee after the audit suggested having a certified person in the position.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Davis thanked the 10-member council for allowing her to return to the office where she worked 18 years as deputy clerk before leaving in 2014 to serve as Clerk of Commission for the Clayton County, Ga., Board of Commissioners.
“I want to say thank you for allowing me to be able to serve as your Clerk of Council,” she said. “I look forward to the duty I love and in the city I love, the city of Columbus, my hometown.”
After she was confirmed, Davis said she’s happy to be back in Columbus for a good opportunity. She obtained her certification in 2003 through the University of Georgia where clerks learn about state laws and how to comply with government regulations.
The Clerk of Council is responsible for managing the agenda for council meetings, recording ordinances and resolutions adopted by the council and keeping accurate minutes. The position includes updating code of ordinances when changes are made and keeping information on 40 boards, committees and commissions among other duties.
Born and raised in Columbus, Davis started her career with the Consolidated Government in 1987, serving in Juvenile Court before the Clerk of Council’s Office.
She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Troy University.
Comments