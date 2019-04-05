Elections

Teresa Tomlinson creates exploratory committee for Senate bid

By Staff reports

Tomlinson files paperwork to explore bid for U.S. Senate

Former Columbus Mayor and attorney Teresa Tomlinson has filed with the Federal Election Committee this morning as the first official step toward challenging Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in the 2020 election, according to Tomlinson.
Former Columbus Mayor and attorney Teresa Tomlinson filed with the Federal Election Committee this morning as the first official step toward challenging Georgia incumbent Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue in the 2020 election, according to Tomlinson.

The filing allows her to form an exploratory committee as she considers a bid for Senate. Filing with the FEC is required before she can begin raising contributions for a potential campaign.

Tomlinson met Wednesday with Democratic Party leaders in Washington, D.C. She says the leaders are still waiting for Stacey Abrams, who in 2018 ran against Brian Kemp for Georgia governor, to decide whether she will enter the race.

This story will be updated throughout the weekend.

