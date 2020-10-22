Here’s what Georgia voters need at the poll, plus ideas for passing time in line

Long voting lines have dominated the headlines in Georgia since early voting began in October.

Individuals can vote early until Oct. 30. Columbus’ early voting sites will each follow different schedules, with one poll open the entire time and others opening later.

Residents must vote at their assigned polling place on Election Day, but during early voting they can vote at any open polling place in the county.

Voters need to bring only one thing to the polling station in order to vote: a form of identification. Here’s a list of what IDs are accepted in Georgia and Alabama, along with some ideas for passing the time in the event of long lines.

Georgia

Which IDs are acceptable?

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

Any valid state or federal government issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS).

A Georgia driver’s license, even if expired.

Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state.

Valid U.S. passport ID.

Valid U.S. military photo ID.

Valid tribal photo ID.

Individuals must bring one of those six forms of ID to vote.

If a person does not have one of those forms of ID, the State of Georgia offers a free ID card that can be issued at any county registrar’s office or DMV free of charge, according to the Secretary of State.

Customers must fill out the required license, ID or permit form and schedule an appointment, according to the Georgia Department of Driver Services. Once submitted, the form is valid for 60 days, according to Georgia’s DDS. For more information, the Secretary of State’s office recommends that individuals contact their county registrar’s office.

To receive one of these cards, an individual must provide:

A photo identity document or approved non-photo identity document that includes full legal name and date of birth.

Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth.

Evidence that the applicant is a registered voter.

Documentation showing the applicant’s name and residential address.

Alabama

Which IDs are acceptable?

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office:

Valid driver’s license

Alabama law enforcement agency digital driver’s license

Valid non-driver ID

Alabama law enforcement agency digital non-driver ID

Valid Alabama photo voter ID

Valid state issued ID (Alabama or any other state) Valid Alabama Department of Corrections release- temporary ID (photo required) Valid Alabama movement/booking sheet from prison/jail system (photo required) Valid pistol permit (photo required)

Valid federal issued ID

Valid US passport

Valid employee ID from federal government, State of Alabama, county government, municipality, board, authority or other entity of the state

Valid student or employee ID from a college or university in the state of Alabama

Valid military ID

Valid tribal ID

If a voter does not have one of the approved forms of photo ID, he or she may receive a free Alabama photo voter ID from various locations including the Secretary of State’s Office, local county board of registrars’ offices and a mobile location to be determined by the Secretary of State’s Office.

A list of locations where individuals can obtain a free Alabama voter ID is available through the Secretary of State’s voter ID page.

What if lines are long?

If turnout is high, voters may find themselves waiting might wait in line for hours.

One Bibb County voter arrived to the Citizens Service Center three hours before doors opened, the Macon Telegraph reported Oct 12.

In June, some individuals in Atlanta brought folding chairs because lines were so long, according to Atlanta Magazine.

A voter in Columbus brought water, an umbrella and comfortable shoes as she braved the long line on the first day of early voting this month.

Other helpful items could include:

Reading material, such as a novel or a newspaper.

A puzzle book — and remember to bring a pencil.

Water or any other preferred, non-alcoholic beverage.

Snacks, preferably ones that are easy to hold and store.

A wireless device, like a cell phone, tablet or gaming system. If you have a WiFi hotspot, a laptop could even be an option.