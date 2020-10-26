Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Kemp to appear at ‘MAGA meet-up’ held minutes from Biden’s Georgia visit

Gov. Brian Kemp and other top Georgia Republicans will appear at a pro-President Donald Trump rally in Manchester Tuesday — the same day Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in nearby Warm Springs.

Kemp, U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson and Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer will attend the “MAGA Meet-Up” at Manchester Mill, 10 Callaway St. The counter-rally will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the event’s webpage. Admission is free.

Biden, who announced his Georgia trip Saturday, is expected to deliver remarks in Warm Springs on bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the nation before traveling to another campaign event in Atlanta. It is his first trip to Georgia as the party’s nominee.

Members of both the Trump and Biden families have visited the state in the weeks leading up to election day, and recent polls show the two candidates are virtually tied in Georgia. A poll published Monday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Biden ahead, 47% to 46%.

