Live updates: Local, statewide, presidential election results from Columbus area

Polls in Columbus, and across the state of Georgia, are now closed.

Voters around the city today were met with short wait times and minimal technical issues. Around noon, many precincts the Ledger-Enquirer visited had only seen a few hundred voters since 7 a.m.

Now, poll workers begin the task of counting votes. Nancy Boren, executive director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration, said she expects partial results of absentee ballots and early in-person voting as early as 8 p.m.

Tonight, we’ll be providing updates on the following races:

Muscogee County Sheriff: Greg Countryman (D) vs Mark LaJoye (R)

Georgia State House — District 134: Carl Sprayberry (D) vs Richard Smith (R; incumbent)

Georgia State House — District 138: Marc Arnett (D) vs Mike Cheokas (R; incumbent)

U.S. House — District 2: Sanford Bishop (D; incumbent) vs Don Cole (R)

U.S. House — District 3: Val Almonord (D) vs Drew Ferguson (R; incumbent)

U.S. Senate: Jon Ossoff (D), David Perdue (R; incumbent) and Shane Hazel (L)

U.S Senate — Unexpired term

Numbers for the House and Senate races will only reflect votes from Muscogee County. To see total votes, visit our elections dashboard.

Ledger-Enquirer staffers will be reporting from LaJoye and Countryman’s watch parties, as well as the Muscogee County elections office.

Check back for the latest updates on poll numbers and reactions.

8:19 p.m.: Boren expects early in-person voting results to be tallied around 8:30 p.m. — Tim Chitwood, tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

U.S. House District 2

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term