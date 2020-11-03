Live updates: Voters met with short lines at Columbus precincts as Election Day kicks off

It’s Election Day, Columbus.

The Ledger-Enquirer staff will travel around to polls today and provide updates on wait times, technical issues, voter reactions and more. Have trouble voting or want to share some information with us? Email newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com or send us a message on Facebook.

The 25 neighborhood polls around the city opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. But anyone in line at that time is able to vote, so don’t be thrown off by large crowds. A poll worker will stand at the end of the line once polls close and turn any latecomers away.

Voters wanting to double-check their precinct or what’s on the ballot this election cycle can visit the My Voter Page on the Georgia Secretary of State website.

Once polls close, workers will start to tabulate results. Nancy Boren, executive director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration, said she expects results to be available tonight. Partial results of the absentees and early in-person voting could be available as early as 8 p.m.

Looking for last-minute resources? Check out some of these links:

Here’s the latest from the polls:

8:11 a.m.: Two people stood in line to vote at Columbus Technical College. Halloween candy and “I voted” stickers awaited them once they finished.

The morning rush of voters has just concluded, poll manager Tureka Watts said. Seventy-nine people had voted so far.

She expects more voters to arrive as the day goes on, especially once people are off work and out of school. — Joshua Mixon, jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

7:10 a.m.: There’s no line to vote at the Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. A steady flow of residents went in and out of the building and no major issues have been reported.

Aflac volunteers will be handing out snacks at this precinct as the day goes on. — Tandra Smith, tasmith@ledger-enquirer.com

7:00 a.m.: A line of about 100 voters filled the inside of Canaan Baptist Church, 2835 Branton Woods Drive, and stretched outside the front entrance early Tuesday morning, as the first ballots of Election Day were cast.

Lines were moving smoothly and, at the time, no voting issues were reported.

David Neel, who wore a Vietnam War Veteran hat, was one of the voters who braved the frigid early-morning temperatures to cast their vote.

Neel said it’s important that Americans vote to “take it back.”

“(It’s important to) do the part that needs to be done,” Neel said. “We need somebody to take care of us.”

Canaan had technical issues during June’s General Primary election that led to long lines throughout the day. — Joshua Mixon, jmixon@ledger-enquirer.com

6:58 a.m.: Twenty-three people were in line at the Holsey Monumental CME Church precinct, 6028 Buena Vista Road, before the poll opened. The first voter said he arrived around 5:10 a.m.

Merrill Smith and Doug McLeod are volunteering with the Muscogee County elections office as “outside poll watchers.” In that role, they stand outside of the precinct to make sure voting goes smoothly and report back about once an hour to the elections office with any issues on the ground, Smith said.

The poll watchers do not interact with voters or talk to them about voting preferences, but they are on hand to provide limited information about the process itself, Smith said. They can also provide residents with the voter protection hotline number — 888-730-5816.

As the doors opened at 7 a.m., a poll worker welcomed those in line and said face masks were available for anyone who did not bring one. — Mike Haskey, mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com