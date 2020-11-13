80,000 ballots. 40 workers. Inside first day of presidential vote recount in Columbus

Forty Columbus Republicans and Democrats assembled on short notice Friday morning to begin the “heavy lift” of hand-counting more than 80,000 ballots cast here in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The risk-limiting audit of Georgia’s statewide vote tally is essentially, in this case, the same process as a recount by hand. It was requested by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger due to the thin margin in the presidential race results.

In this audit, bipartisan teams sort through batches of printed ballots, examine each, divide them by candidate into separate stacks, and tabulate them.

The work is expected to go on for days, through the weekend, to be completed by the state’s deadline of midnight Wednesday, so Georgia can certify its statewide vote tallies next Friday, Nov. 20.

“It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done by Friday,” Raffensperger said Wednesday at a capitol press conference.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Auditors are sworn in by Nancy Boren, director of elections and registration for Muscogee County, far left, Friday morning. Bipartisan teams of Democrats and Republics began a manual ‘audit’ of Columbus’ 80,000-presidential votes Friday morning in Columbus Council Chambers at the City Service Center in Columbus, Georgia. Mike Haskey mhaskey@leder-enquirer.com

Nancy Boren, executive director of the Muscogee County Board of Elections and Registration, asked those chairing the two major local party organizations to gather at least 16 volunteers to be divided into eight teams, with a Democrat and Republican on each. Additional representatives were needed to serve other functions.

That’s how around 40 people wound up waiting at 9 a.m. Friday outside the Columbus Council chamber at the City Services Center off Macon Road, where tables, trays, clipboards and folders were set out for the count at eight workstations.

Besides the two-person teams of “auditors” who would sift through the ballots, about a dozen party representatives were designated as “monitors,” who silently would observe the count to ensure its integrity.

How are ballots sorted?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Besides sorting the ballots into votes for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, Democrat Joe Biden or Libertarian Jo Jorgensen, the auditors had to account for what are called “overvotes,” “undervotes,” and “undetermined.” Those ballots are set aside for review by a bipartisan audit committee that decides whether the voters’ intent can be determined.

An “overvote” means the voter marked more than one candidate’s name in the same race. An “undervote” means the voter marked no candidate’s name. “Undetermined” means the voter’s ballot is marked, but not clearly.

Boren told auditors overvotes happen only on hand-marked absentee by mail ballots, because Georgia’s new touchscreen, ballot-marking devices will not accept votes for more than one candidate in a race.

As an example, she cited voters’ marking a chosen candidate, but then marking the opponent’s name and scribbling “Anyone but him” beside it, leaving the audit committee to decide the voter’s intent.

As an example of “undetermined,” Boren said voters sometimes mark a presidential candidate, but then also check the ballot’s write-in section and add the vice-presidential candidate. It’s undetermined even if the correct running mate’s name is written in, and again the audit committee must decide the voter’s intent.

Nancy Boren, right, director of elections and registration for Muscogee County, answers questions for during a training session for election auditors and monitors Friday morning. Bipartisan teams of Democrats and Republics began a manual ‘audit’ of Columbus’ 80,000-presidential votes Friday morning in Columbus Council Chambers at the City Service Center in Columbus, Georgia. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Getting started

After nearly two hours of training, with questions and answers, the auditors finally got to work at about 11:15 a.m., digging “batches” of 24-26 ballots each out of black plastic bins, to review one batch at a time, with one partisan sorting the ballots before the second double-checked and verified the tally. Each bin contained more than 100 batches, Boren said.

They started with the absentee by mail ballots, which were expected to be the most time consuming. The county had 10 bins of those. After those were done, the ballots from residents voting early in person would follow, Boren said.

Here’s a breakdown of Columbus’ presidential vote tabulation the five-member county elections board certified on Nov. 7:

Donald Trump

Total: 30,018

Election Day: 6,527

Early in-person: 17,106

Absentee by mail: 6,368

Provisional: 17

Joe Biden

Total: 49,425

Election Day: 6,579

Early in-person: 25,227

Absentee by mail: 17,586

Provisional: 33

Jo Jorgensen

Total: 961

Election Day: 305

Early in-person: 397

Absentee by mail: 257

Provisional: 2

When the audit is done and the statewide vote is certified, the losing campaign may request a recount, or the Secretary of State may order one. It would not be a hand count, but would require feeding the marked ballots back through the optical scanners that were used in tabulating the initial vote, officials said.