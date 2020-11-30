Are out-of-state voters registering in Georgia? Election officials are investigating

State election officials are investigating at least four groups for allegedly attempting to register out-of-state residents as Georgia voters ahead of two U.S. Senate runoffs in January.

The investigations come as county election workers recount Georgia’s ballots at the request of President Donald Trump before a Wednesday deadline. Trump continues to fight his electoral defeat with false claims of widespread voter fraud, lashing out at one-time ally Gov. Brian Kemp.

Investigations into alleged voting irregularities tied to the Nov. 3 election continue, but the secretary of state’s office has previously said there is no evidence of widespread foul play or tampering that would have affected the outcome.

State election officials said the recount is on schedule, and workers are preparing for the January runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“I assume (the groups) are all going to say it is perfectly legitimate. It was an accident” said Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager. “But that’s why you’ve got to investigate.”

Investigations into alleged fraud

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters during a Monday news conference that his office launched investigations tied to third-party groups that attempted to register out of state voters.

Raffensperger identified four groups:

America Votes: The organization allegedly sent absentee ballot applications to people at addresses they haven’t lived at since 1994.

Vote Forward: The group allegedly attempted to register a dead Alabama woman to vote in Georgia.

The New Georgia Project: The organization allegedly sent voter registration applications to New York City.

Operation New Voter Registration Georgia: The group allegedly told out-of-state college students that they could change their residency and register to vote only in the Jan. 5 election before changing it back.

“Voting in Georgia when you are not a resident of Georgia is a felony,” Raffensperger said. “These third party groups have a responsibility to not encourage illegal voting. If they do so, they will be held responsible.”

The secretary of state’s office has more than 250 active investigations tied to voting irregularities and violations of state laws from the general election. Some of the open investigations are tied to absentee votes in Fulton and Cobb counties as well as a claim that absentee envelopes outnumber ballots in Gwinnett County.

Sterling said there’s nothing that “jumped off the page” to indicate the outcome of the race would change.

Raffensperger said his office will continue to investigate claims of illegal voting, including double voting or dead voters casting ballots.

Georgia’s presidential recount and Trump on Kemp

County election workers are on schedule to meet the Wednesday recount deadline while Trump continues to attack Kemp over the state’s election results.

Counties have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2 to count their presidential ballots — the third time these votes have been tallied. The Trump campaign requested the recount under Georgia law after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by 12,670 votes.

The recount request is just one of several attempts by the Trump campaign, or his supporters, to avoid defeat in Georgia. Several lawsuits have been filed or are being appealed, and Trump continues to question the integrity of Georgia’s elections through false or baseless claims on Twitter.

Georgia election officials continue to debunk misinformation regarding the election and its results.

“The ridiculous things claimed in some of these lawsuits are just that — they’re insanity. It’s fever dream, made-up, internet cabal,” Sterling said.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Trump referred to Kemp as the “hapless Governor of Georgia” and suggested that Kemp use his emergency powers to “do a match of signatures on envelopes.”

“It will be a ‘goldmine’ of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state,” a portion of Trump’s tweet reads.

Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a “goldmine” of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2020

The signature or identification of Georgia voters is checked twice during the absentee ballot process, per state election law. One check occurs when a ballot is requested, and the other check occurs after the ballot is cast. Once a signature is matched, the envelope is separated from the final ballot to protect voter secrecy, as outlined in Georgia law.

In response to Trump’s tweet, a Kemp spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the governor could not interfere in the state’s election.

“The Secretary of State, who is an elected constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order,” spokesperson Cody Hall said in a statement.

“As the governor has said repeatedly, he will continue to follow the law and encourage the Secretary of State to take reasonable steps — including a sample audit of signatures — to restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised,” Hall added.