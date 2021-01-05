Live updates: Polls close across Georgia. Now voters, nation wait on Senate future

Precincts across Georgia are now closed and poll workers are beginning to tabulate results Tuesday’s runoff elections.

In-person voter turnout Tuesday was low across the state, with wait times at many polls lasting only a handful of minutes — or none at all.

Since no candidate in either of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races received more than 50%-plus one of the vote in November, both went into a runoff. Republican incumbent David Perdue is up against Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the special election, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock.

The Public Commission Service District 4 seat is also in a runoff. That race pits Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald against Columbus native Daniel Blackman.

Those waiting for results should expect a timeline similar to November’s General Election.

Walter Jones, spokesman for the office of Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said there could be a delay due to the extra time it takes to count mail ballots, Reuters reported.

“We may be looking at several days,” Jones said.

As of Tuesday, more than 3 million early votes had been cast, accounting for 40% of registered voters in the state, according to the U.S. Elections Project. At least 1 million mail ballots have been accepted out of the 1.3 million ballots that were requested, comprising 17.8% of registered voters.

We’ll be rounding up the latest information from across the state as results come in. Check back for updates throughout the night.