Live updates: Warnock makes history, second U.S. Senate runoff still too close to call

As Georgia counties continue processing ballots in the state’s three runoff races Wednesday, here’s the latest election news you need to know.

Ossoff pulls ahead in U.S. Senate race

In a YouTube video, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff declared victory in the U.S. Senate race against Republican incumbent David Perdue Wednesday.

The Associated Press, which the Ledger-Enquirer and Telegraph rely on for political race calls, has not declared a winner. The vote count in Georgia is not yet complete, and Ossoff currently leads by a razor-thin margin.

As of 8 a.m., here’s the breakdown:

Ossoff: 2,208,717 (50.19%)

Perdue: 2,192,347 (49.81%)

Ossoff touched on the COVID-19 crisis and further economic relief in his three-minute virtual statement, and invoked the legacy of his late mentor Congressman John Lewis.

“I will serve all the people of the state. I will give everything I’ve got to ensuring that Georgia’s interests are represented in the U.S. Senate,” he said.

Warnock makes history

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoffs.

The Associated Press called the election at 2 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, Warnock was ahead by about 36,000 votes, according to unofficial data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

He is the first Black person elected to a Senate seat in Georgia.

As of 7:30 a.m., here’s the vote breakdown with 98.7% of precincts reporting:

Warnock: 2,208,580 (50.41%)

Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler: 2,172,931 (49.59%)

The second Senate race between Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff is still too close to call. Here’s the current breakdown of votes:

Perdue: 2,191,369 (50.02%)

Ossoff: 2,190,047 (49.98%)

All results from Georgia’s Secretary of State are unofficial until certified by the counties.

Ossoff’s campaign said early Wednesday they expect to win when all votes are counted. He’s scheduled to make virtual remarks about the race at 8 a.m. Check back for coverage later in the morning.

Perdue’s campaign is also confident in the incumbent’s chances, according to a statement.

“As we’ve said repeatedly over the last several weeks and as recently as this evening, this is an exceptionally close election that will require time and transparency to be certain the results are fair and accurate and the voices of Georgians are heard,” the statement reads. “We will mobilize every available resource and exhaust every legal recourse to ensure all legally cast ballots are properly counted. We believe in the end, Senator Perdue will be victorious.”