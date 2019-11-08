Person of interest in the disappearance of missing Auburn girl arrested in Florida

The person of interest in the disappearance of a missing Auburn woman has been apprehended.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, according to Auburn Police. Yazeed was first identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, 19, who was last seen on Oct. 23 inside of a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn.

Yazeed is believed to be involved in taking Blanchard against her will, according to Auburn Police. Following a police investigation which determined that Yazeed was also in the convenience store that Blanchard was last seen in, a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Prior to being taken into custody, Yazeed was out on bond for kidnapping and attempted murder charges from another jurisdiction.

Yazeed is currently being held in the Escambia County Jail awaiting extradition to Lee County, Alabama, according to Auburn Police. Upon extradition, Yazeed will be charged with first degree kidnapping.

Anybody with any additional information in this case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.