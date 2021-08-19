‘Hannah knew no stranger.’ Family remembers ‘light’ that Phenix City daughter gave to others

Hannah Marie Beasley-Creamer, 20, was a bright light in the darkness, their father Michael Beasley said. They attended Columbus High School and aspired to be a teacher. Creamer was found dead in Phenix City on August 10, 2021. Family of Hannah Creamer

As Michael Beasley remembers his first-born child, he can’t help but think back to the day Hannah was first introduced to the world.

It was June 28, 2001, and like many summer days in Georgia, it was hot and raining.

He was heading to the hospital. After 24 hours of labor — and two weeks past the due date — his wife, Debra, was finally being induced. The couple would soon welcome their first child into the world, Hannah Marie Beasley Creamer.

In an instant, Beasley said he felt himself change from child to adult.

“I grew up on the spot,” he told the Ledger-Enquirer. “It was my first kid and everybody couldn’t wait to see them. My life has been full of joy and light ever since that day.”

That light, he said, only brightened as Hannah and the Beasley family grew over the years. The couple had three more children— two sons and a daughter. Hannah quickly became the lead as the oldest of the Beasley bunch.

“(Hannah) was their mentor,” Michael said. “They followed their lead and they led by example. They set the bar in our home high and it made their siblings want to follow.”

Hannah’s life reached a tragic end earlier this month when they were found dead in Phenix City, and their father is now encouraging families to pay attention when a loved one is struggling.

‘Hannah knew no stranger’

Creamer graduated from the magnet program at Columbus High School in 2019 and shortly after enrolled at Colorado Technical University with aspirations of becoming a teacher.

Throughout high school, Creamer, who was non-binary and used they/them pronouns, was an avid member of the Fountain City Slam poetry group, showcasing their love for writing, art and poetry on their YouTube channel. Beasley said they loved learning about the world around them and getting to know those who shared it.

“Hannah knew no stranger,” Michael said. “They would bring their friends around so much that they became like our children. Their families became our family and before we knew it, we had a huge extended family because of Hannah and their care for so many others.”

But Hannah’s nature of wanting to carry other’s burdens played a role in their own mental health, Beasley said. They were diagnosed with borderline personality disorder at 18, but that diagnosis didn’t change who they were.

“People hear borderline personality disorder and, instantly, think split personalities, but it isn’t like that at all,” Beasley said. “They were still the same Hannah but they dealt with things differently and we, as a family, worked through that.”

As they continued to work through their diagnosis, Hannah met Kaleb Creamer and things quickly escalated between the pair, Michael said. They were married and Hannah entered a new chapter of their life., but the Beasley family was still extremely close.

“My daughter and I had many deep conversations and they always confided in me, talked to me,” Beasley said. “Hannah was a copy of me, we did so many things alike so we understood each other more than anyone.”

‘Stay alert, stay involved’

Hannah and Kaleb briefly moved to Newnan but were in the process of moving back to Columbus in late July, Beasley said.

The morning of Aug. 8, Hannah called Michael from a hotel Phenix City, where they were staying with Kaleb. Beasley missed the initial call, but said he called back soon after.

This time, Hannah didn’t answer.

Beasley said the family reported Hannah missing Sunday evening. In an effort to reach the community and locate Hannah, the Beasley family and Kaleb both shared messages on Facebook. As more people began sharing their story, Michael said his wife gained access to Hannah’s email account, which pinged their last location at a McDonald’s near where they were ultimately found.

On Aug. 10, the Phenix City Police Department was called to 2406 Sportsman Drive, the former Durango’s Steak House, where Hannah’s body was lying near the rear of the restaurant.

Debra, who was searching the area with her sister, was the one who found Hannah, Beasley said.

“She tried to revive them,” he said. “She tried to revive our baby but it was too late.”

Hannah’s body was sent for an autopsy and the family is awaiting the results. Michael said that suicide is a possibility.

Over 100 attendees said their final goodbyes at a memorial on Monday where many described Hannah as a light that filled the darkest room, Beasley said.

He now encourages families to stay connected to loved ones who may be dealing with mental health struggles.

“Stay alert, stay involved,” he said. “No matter what, don’t give up because they need you more than you will ever know. Mental health is real and this doesn’t have to happen to anyone else.”