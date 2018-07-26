She was enjoying a ride at Six Flags theme park — until she went into labor

A mom went to the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park to ride some water slides and soak up the sun. That’s just what she did — at least until she realized she was about to have her baby.

For only the second time in the park’s history, a baby was born at the Six Flags after the woman went to a first-aid area and said she thought she was going into labor, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“IT’S A SIX FLAGS BABY BOY! We are thrilled to announce little Mathew was born at Hurricane Harbor on Monday afternoon! Congrats,” the park tweeted Thursday.





IT'S A SIX FLAGS BABY BOY! We are thrilled to announce little Mathew was born at Hurricane Harbor on Monday afternoon! Congrats pic.twitter.com/lHtxSnAwjh — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) July 25, 2018

The mom was riding the slides at Hurricane Harbor, a water park area inside the larger Six Flags theme park, when she suddenly went into labor, Fox 5 reported. Medics called an ambulance, but she had the child before it arrived, according to the station.





“All of us at Six Flags Over Georgia wish Crusita, Mathew and their entire family a lifetime of happiness, health and many thrilling roller coaster rides together,” a Six Flags spokesperson said, according to WKRG.

The park gifted the newborn and his mother Diamond Elite Memberships for life, which include free admission to every park, priority parking, better wait times, free drinks, 50 percent off purchases and other bonuses, according to the AJC.

Earlier in July, a doctor dad delivered his own daughter in the bathroom of a Chick-fil-A in Texas. The dad unwound the baby’s umbilical cord and bundled him up in a Trump 2020 T-shirt. Chick-fil-A said the girl would get free Chick-fil-A for life and a guaranteed job when she turns 16.