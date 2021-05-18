Three of the nation’s best hotels are in Georgia, Tripadvisor says. Here’s where

The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah was ranked the 6th best hotel in the U.S. Image courtesy of Tripadvisor

Some of the best luxury hotels and lodging can be found right here in Georgia, travelers say.

Three Georgia hotels were among this year’s “Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best” hotel winners, according to the rankings released by travel website Tripadvisor last week. All three placed among the top 25 hotels in the nation, including a summery retreat in Savannah that also ranked in the top 10.

“As the world gears up for a busier summer travel season, Tripadvisor’s highly coveted Best of the Best Awards are here to help people discover spectacular places to stay as they start planning their long-awaited next trip,” Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor, said in a statement.

Here’s how users ranked the “Best of the Best” hotels in Georgia:

The travel advice and reviews website based its rankings on “the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor” last year, according to a news release. New award subcategories also include “Hottest New Hotels” and “Top Rooftop Hotels.”

Perry Lane Hotel landed highest on the national list among Georgia hotels, earning high marks for location, cleanliness and customer service. The coastal Georgia getaway was also voted the 19th best “Top Rooftop Hotel,” beating out dozens of other top-rated hotels from across the world, according to Tripadvisor.

The Candler Hotel Atlanta also received rave reviews for its cleanliness and amenities including free high speed Wi-Fi, valet parking and an off-site tennis court.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at the hotel,” one traveler wrote in February. “The service was wonderful, we had a great view from our room, the room was very clean and we had a great time....We would definitely stay here again.”

Just six miles away, the Hotel Clermont is described as “a full service, 94-room boutique hotel with destination-worthy food and beverage outlets — including...a swinging French-American brasserie, a buzzing lobby cocktail lounge and café, and a rambling rooftop bar with dazzling skyline views” of the city.

Another Georgia hotel, The Kehoe House - A Boutique Inn in Savannah, was also ranked the “Best Small Hotel” and the “Best Romance Hotel” in the U.S.

So where’s the best hotel in the U.S.? Mint House at 70 Pine in New York City took the No. 1 spot, rankings show.

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. came in second, followed by The Nantucket Hotel & Resort in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, S.C.