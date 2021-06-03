Man hurls Molotov cocktail at high-rise — then returns to finish the job, GA cops say

A 60-year-old man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Georgia high-rise building, then returning later to light other explosives, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the building on Cumberland Boulevard in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon about a fire, according to a news release from the Cobb County Department of Public Safety.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters watched the building’s security footage and saw 60-year-old Peter James Wojcik throwing the Molotov cocktail at the building’s entrance, officials say.

He then came back to the building about 90 minutes later and ignited “other available combustibles” at its entrance, officials say.

Wojcik was later arrested and is accused of two counts of arson, officials say. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

No other details were released as of Thursday. Officials ask that anyone with information call 770-499-3869.