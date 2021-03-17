These Columbus area schools changed operations in advance of predicted storms

These Columbus area school districts and private schools have announced changes to their operations in advance of the predicted severe storms for Thursday:

Muscogee County

The Muscogee County School District will conduct virtual classes for all students Thursday.

“All students should login to their assigned classes at the regularly scheduled times,” the district announced in a news release. “We encourage parents to notify each student’s teacher and/or administrators of any absences caused by severe weather patterns (e.g. power outages, flooding, etc.).

“Meals will be available for curbside pickup at each school location, starting at 12:30 p.m., March 18, 2021. Meals are free for all students through June 30, 2021. All athletic and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled for March 18, 2021.

Phenix City

Phenix City School superintendent Randy Wilkes told the Ledger-Enquirer said he will decide after 6 p.m.

Russell County

The Russell County School District will conduct remote instruction Thursday. No students or teachers will be on campus.

“On Friday, March 19, 2021, we will resume our regular schedule whereas all employees and face-to-face students will return to the building,” the news release says.

Lee County

Lee County Schools will close all facilities for Thursday.

“Due to the high confidence the weather service has communicated for severe storms between the hours of 1:00 PM and 7:00 AM in our area, we feel it is in the best interest of all Lee County Schools families to remain at home or in your safe designation,” LCS says on its website. “Governor Ivey has declared a state of emergency and urged all Alabamians to take precautions ahead of the predicted storms. Securing a safe environment for your family is top priority.

“If no further update is provided, then Lee County Schools will resume normal operations Friday, March 19.”

St. Anne-Pacelli

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School will conduct virtual classes for all students Thursday.

“Parents of students in preschool through 5th grades will receive instructions on virtual learning from their students’ teachers via email; students in grades 6-12 will access virtual learning assignments in Google Classroom,” the news release says. “Since weather is expected to be clear after 2 p.m., after-school sports practices and games will take place as originally scheduled on Thursday, March 18th. On-campus learning will resume on Friday, March 19th. Please join us in praying for the safety of everyone in the path of the predicted storms.”

This story will be updated if other local school districts adjust their operations due to weather conditions.