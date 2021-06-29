Fourth of July weekend in Columbus may be a wet one. Here’s the weather forecast

If you’re thinking of spending the Fourth of July weekend outdoors, you might want to make some backup plans.

Rain remains a possibility throughout the week, particularly in the afternoons and evenings. But an oncoming cold front will likely dump a couple inches of rain on the Columbus area through the weekend, said Matt Sena, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City Office. Showers and thunderstorms are most likely on Friday and Saturday.

“It looks like we’ve got a cold front moving into north Georgia on Friday, and, unfortunately, that pushes into central Georgia as we go into Saturday which kind of concentrates the better chances of rain across the Columbus area on Saturday,” he said.

It’s possible the front will be south of Columbus on Sunday, but it’s more likely the front will stall. Going into Sunday, the chances for showers and thunderstorms are still “pretty good,” Sena said.

“Definitely make some alternate plans for celebrating the Fourth of July weekend indoors because the chances for rain are looking pretty good,” he said. “Don’t count on being able to necessarily enjoy outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons and evenings.”

The week’s forecast

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind moving south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Independence Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.