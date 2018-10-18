Strength of military comes in great part from ties between Columbus, Fort Benning

The legacy of leaders in Columbus has deeply influenced the last 100 years of growth and the U.S. Army. The community has consistently sought economic and leadership opportunities on the state and national stage. Columbus is a community that has shown it has vision, perseverance and heart.
Fort Benning was born out this culture, a visionary people with a calling to grow with the nation as it transformed its Army into a viable world force at the beginning of the 20th century. This vision, formed 100 years ago, has persevered through the years, taking Fort Benning through increasing advancement resulting in a premier Army installation which influences warfighting throughout the world. The heart of Columbus has shaped Fort Benning’s soldiers and in turn the United States Army.
Because of this, Fort Benning has a unique story relative to most Army posts. Other installations often have deep historic origins linked to past conflict: Fort Riley’s proximity to the Oregon and Santa Fe trails and the need for western security in 1852; Fort Bliss being established after the Mexican-American war in 1848; and West Point’s strategic location in the Revolutionary War in 1778.
Fort Benning, however, was developed with the government at the end of World War I based on this community vision to collaborate to house the Army Infantry School. Extraordinary efforts by the Columbus community revealed to Washington that the location was uniquely suited to house the Infantry School. Thus began a rich and rewarding relationship between the community of Columbus and the United States Army that has spanned a century.
Since 1918, Fort Benning has brought opportunities to the surrounding region. Growth has continued over the last 100 years. Today, Fort Benning is home to Maneuver Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Armor School, Ranger and Airborne School. Soldiers at Fort Benning attend a myriad of educational venues from entry level training to leadership development and professional education. These soldiers who come into Fort Benning are exposed to the tremendous opportunities in this community, and ultimately upon reassignment move out to influence the world.
Partly inspired by the visionary culture of Fort Benning and Columbus, my aperture of thought was broadened to the need for a larger focus on modernization. What do our soldiers need to succeed in the future of the Army and how can we affect that now? Throughout our time at Fort Benning we often spoke on modernization. The need to look beyond the current requirements and rapidly develop future capabilities to enhance soldier lethality.
As the current director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center I am involved in the development of the Army Modernization Strategy. As we transition ARCIC into the new Army Futures Command organization we are at the tip of the modernization spear. Success will be influenced by the degree all of our partner communities enable the work to further this modernization. Partner communities, such as Columbus, drive the economic and intellectual investment necessary for our success. The rich history between Columbus and Fort Benning serves as the leading example to those communities that are only beginning their rewarding journey as host to Army modernization efforts.
As with many leaders past and present, my time at Fort Benning and in the Columbus community shaped who I am as a soldier and leader. This great community helped me and others develop a greater understanding and appreciation for all that a community can bring to the success of an Army Installation. It’s with warm nostalgia that me and my family look back on our all too short tour as the Commander of MCoE, Congratulations on this centennial year.
Lt. Gen. Eric J. Wesley is a former Fort Benning commanding general.
