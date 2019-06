When will the Columbus River Dragons play their first home game? Here’s the 2019-2020 schedule

Columbus’ newest professional hockey team to be named River Dragons Columbus, Georgia’s new Federal Prospects Hockey League franchise has a name — the River Dragons. The logo and name was revealed on May 21 in Columbus, GA. The Cottonmouths disbanded in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbus, Georgia’s new Federal Prospects Hockey League franchise has a name — the River Dragons. The logo and name was revealed on May 21 in Columbus, GA. The Cottonmouths disbanded in 2017.

The Columbus River Dragons released the schedule for their inaugural season Monday evening.

The River Dragons will play 29 home games, 27 away and 2 neutral site games. The team’s home opener is scheduled Nov. 1 against the Elmira Enforcers at 7:35 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.

The franchise’s first ever game is an away game against the Delaware Thunder on Oct. 25.

The River Dragons schedule includes 11 Saturday-night home games. Planned promotional games throughout the season include Cancer Awareness Night, Military Appreciation Night, a Hometown Heroes night and others to be announced. The puck will drop for Friday night games at 7:35 p.m., 6:05 p.m. on Saturdays and 4:05 p.m. on Sundays.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All 58 of the River Dragons games, and a weekly coaches’ show, are scheduled to broadcast on a PMB broadcast station. PMB stations include Q107.3, Boomer 102.5 and Classic Rock 105.5, among others.

River Dragons front office members and city officials unveiled the team’s name and logo during a press conference in May. It will be the first time since 2017 that Columbus will have a hockey team after the Cottonmouths ceased operations.

The 2019-2020 season Federal Prospects Hockey League will feature 10 teams from the midwestern, northeastern and southern United States. The league’s tenth and final team will be based in Michigan. The official unveiling for that team will come at a later date.





The full River Dragons schedule is below. Dates in bold are home games.





2019

Oct. 25: Columbus River Dragons v Delaware Thunder

Oct. 26: Columbus River Dragons v Delaware Thunder

Nov. 1: Elmira Enforcers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Nov. 2: Elmira Enforcers v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Nov. 8: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Nov 9: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Nov. 15: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Nov. 16: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Nov. 22: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Nov. 23: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

Nov. 27: Mentor Ice Breakers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Nov. 29: Mentor Ice Breakers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Nov. 30: Mentor Ice Breakers v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 6 :Port Huron Prowlers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 13: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Dec. 14: Columbus River Dragons v Port Huron Prowlers

Dec. 20: Delaware Thunder v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 21: Delaware Thunder v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 27: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Dec. 28: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Dec. 29: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons (Neutral site)

Dec. 31: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

2020

Jan. 3: Watertown Wolves v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.





Jan. 4: Watertown Wolves v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Jan. 10: Port Huron Prowlers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Jan. 11: Port Huron Prowlers v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Jan. 12: Port Huron Prowlers v Columbus River Dragons (Neutral site)

Jan. 17: Columbus River Dragons v Watertown Wolves

Jan. 18: Columbus River Dragons v Watertown Wolves

Jan. 24: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Jan. 25: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Jan. 31: Columbus River Dragons v Elmira Enforcers

Feb. 1: Columbus River Dragons v Elmira Enforcers

Feb. 7: Columbus River Dragons v Mentor Ice Breakers

Feb. 8: Columbus River Dragons v Mentor Ice Breakers

Feb. 9: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

Feb. 14: MICHIGAN v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Feb. 15: MICHIGAN v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

Feb. 21: Columbus River Dragons v Danbury Hat Tricks

Feb. 22: Columbus River Dragons v Danbury Hat Tricks

Feb. 28: Danbury Hat Tricks v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

Feb. 29: Danbury Hat Tricks v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

March 1: Danbury Hat Tricks v Columbus River Dragons 4:05 p.m.

March 6: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

March 7: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

March 8: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

March 13: Columbus River Dragons v Danville Dashers

March 14: Columbus River Dragons v Danville Dashers

March 15: Columbus River Dragons v Danville Dashers

March 20: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

March 21: Columbus River Dragons v Carolina Thunderbirds

March 22: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 4:05 p.m.

March 27: MICHIGAN v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

March 28: Columbus River Dragons v MICHIGAN

March 29: Columbus River Dragons v MICHIGAN

April 3: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 7:35 p.m.

April 4: Carolina Thunderbirds v Columbus River Dragons 6:05 p.m.

April 5: Danville Dashers v Columbus River Dragons 4:05 p.m.