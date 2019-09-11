This Georgia Tech linebacker was reluctant to change positions. Now he’s an ACC honoree

Our favorite photos from Georgia Tech’s 2019 spring game Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite images from Georgia Tech football's 2019 spring game held Friday April 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite images from Georgia Tech football's 2019 spring game held Friday April 26.

When he was first approached with the idea of moving from the secondary to linebacker, Charlie Thomas did not embrace it. He had been one of the team’s most impressive freshman in 2018 and seemed to be wired to make plays at cornerback.

But in Tech’s new defensive scheme, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker needed Thomas to move to inside linebacker. He encouraged Thomas, who is smaller than most inside linebackers, and prodded him to keep going. Based on a small sample size, the switch has worked out just fine and Thomas is showing he can play anywhere — including linebacker.

“At first I didn’t like it,” he said. “Playing with bigger guys, I really had to use my agility to be quicker than them. Right now, I feel like I’ve gotten way better with it and I’ve got an advantage because I’m way slipperier and faster than most inside linebackers so I feel like I can use that to my advantage.”

The results bear him out. He had six tackles in the opening game against Clemson. He was even better in the 14-10 win over South Florida. Thomas had nine tackles, two for loss, two sacks and forced a fumble, a performance that earned him ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.

Thomas, a sophomore from Thomasville, matched his career high for tackles and set a career-high for sacks. One of the sacks and the forced fumble came on a third-and-3 play near midfield stopped a drive and forced a punt.

Thomas (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) made another huge play in the fourth quarter when he wrestled down the South Florida quarterback on the goal line when it seemed that he was destined to score. Thomas used his leverage and strength to stop Jordan McCloud short of the end zone. South Florida fumbled on its next play and never got close again.

“He tried to use a little spin move so I had to use my muscle,” Thomas said.

Thomas was one of several of the Tech defensive players who played at a higher level in the second game. Safeties Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas (no relation to Charlie) were both outstanding. Carpenter finished with seven tackles, two for loss, and had five tackles, despite playing with a cast on his left arm.

The aggression by the defensive unit was clear throughout all positions. The Georgia Tech defense was out to make big plays and be disruptive, a philosophy that coach Geoff Collins has promoted since he took the job. The defense allowed 164 fewer yards than it did to South Florida a year ago and the 10 points given up were the fewest against an FBS opponent since a 33-7 win over North Carolina in 2017.

“I definitely love this new defense,” defensive tackle T.K. Chimedza said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to really attack and make plays.”

Tech allowed South Florida to convert only four of 15 third-down opportunities. Two of the conversions came on quarterback scrambles, when defensive breakdowns are more likely to occur.

Carpenter said, “We made a big improvement from last year on third down because we struggled. So, this year we put a lot of emphasis on that.”

Georgia Tech plays again on Saturday when it hosts The Citadel at noon.