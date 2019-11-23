LIVE: No. 16 Auburn faces Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

The Auburn Tigers are set to take on the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium at noon EST.

The Tigers are 7-3 after falling 21-14 to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, their first home loss of the season.

Samford is 5-6 in head coach Chris Hatcher’s fifth season.

The game will be televised on SEC Network.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Tigers are 46.5-point home favorites.

Follow along here for live updates from Ledger-Enquirer reporter Joshua Mixon (@JoshDMixon).