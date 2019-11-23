War Eagle Extra
LIVE: No. 16 Auburn faces Samford at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.
The Auburn Tigers are set to take on the Samford Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium at noon EST.
The Tigers are 7-3 after falling 21-14 to the Georgia Bulldogs last week, their first home loss of the season.
Samford is 5-6 in head coach Chris Hatcher’s fifth season.
The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The Tigers are 46.5-point home favorites.
Follow along here for live updates from Ledger-Enquirer reporter Joshua Mixon (@JoshDMixon).
